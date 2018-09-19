DUMO LULU-BRIGGS MEETS SUPPORTERS, LOYALISTS IN PORT-HARCOURT, DECLARES INTENTION TO CONTEST RIVERS APC GOVERNORSHIP PRIMARY – by Salome Chiboka

The city of Port Harcourt went agog with great joy and jubilation, on

Tuesday September 18, 2018, as the people in their massive numbers thronged

the Port Harcourt International Airport to welcome one of their own and a

great son of Rivers state, Chief Barr. Dumo Lulu-Briggs, as he arrived from

Abuja to formally meet his people and tell them in person, that he had

finally answered their call and accepted their request and appeal, to

contest in the race to become their governor come 2019.

It was a spectacular sight to behold. Volunteers moved by their love for

this man, welcomed him with pomp, glamour and joyful celebration.

Different ethnic groups in the Rivers family, decked out in their colourful

traditional attires and resplendent in their cultural glory, turned out

enmasse to show their solidarity and limitless, honest, unconditional

support for Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs.

Addressing the mammoth crowd of supporters and APC faithful who had joined

him in a peaceful and carnival like rally through some major streets in

Port Harcourt all the way to his campaign headquarters, popularly known as

‘Liberation Home’, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs urged them to believe in their

dreams and hold it firm, even as he encouraged them to keep working on

their dreams because nothing good comes easy.

In his words, “With the gift of my innocence, I tell you that ever so

often, that which ought to be, never comes for free; You will have to work

for it. If the mountain was smooth, you couldn’t climb. Even when God

promised us Canaan, He had to take us through the wilderness. I can tell

you that we are not against someone, we are for something. We are for an

ideal, an idea whose time has come. That you must begin to matter; that

government must be about you and your aspirations, and that you must be

allowed to pursue those aspirations. And that the minimum that society must

do is to encourage you to pursue those aspirations. We have had no

varieties in our lives, just the vanities of our leaders that we have had

to endure and we say never again!

“What you need is your potential. The opportunities you get, will no longer

be by who you know, but by who you are. Our party, the APC stands for

change and that means that old things are passed away; and the new thing is

opportunity for all; and that if you have an aspiration, have the courage

to see it through. You have to believe in yourself for others to believe in

you. If it is about you, then we must see it to a logical conclusion. If it

is about jobs, about your education, about your healthcare, we cannot give

up on you. It will not be easy, but we cannot give up at the first, second,

third or even fourth defeat. We have to fight until that thing which

belongs to you, gets to you,” he rallied the crowd.

Quoting late Mohammed Ali, the world’s famous boxer, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs

said: “Impossible is just a dare. Impossible is a big word thrown around by

small men who find it okay to live in the world that they have been given,

rather than explore what you have to change that world. Impossible is

nothing!”, he encouraged his supporters, urging them to continue to believe

and keep hope alive.

He then informed them of the forthcoming APC primaries and also charged

them to register as APC members in their different wards so that they can

cast their votes in the primaries and while urging them to spread the word

to their homes and communities and to tell everyone that their time has

come, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, also thanked them profusely for their support

and loyalty and promised never to give up on them.

“I have entered into a covenant with God to work for the small man, the

small woman and the child on the streets and the voiceless people who live

in the shadows of life. My aspiration to become the governor of Rivers

state is all about you and I promise you that I will never give up on you

or forget you,” he assured them wholeheartedly.

