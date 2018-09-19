Ukah, Delta Info. Commissioner, Briefs Press, Reels Out Verifiable Achievements

Rounding off with this session of the Delta state Ministerial Press Briefings, organized by the Delta State Ministry of Information for Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs in the State, the Honourable Commissioner of Information, Ogbueshi Patrick Ukah took his own turn by briefing members of his immediate constituency – the Press on the achievements, expectations and other salient activities of the Ministry within the period under review.

He appreciated members of the fourth estate of the realm for their understanding during the tough days of economic recession and after, adding that what the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa had done within the period, had proven pundits wrong on the capacity of the man known as Ekwueme to turn the fortunes of the state around.

The standard commissioner enumerated his many achievements, starting with the Ministry of Information, which has been fully renovated to suit a conference hall, fully powered with internet functionality and staff given trainings that have changed their perspectives to work.

On the issue of the Government Printing Press, he gave an articulate plan of revitalizing the place, but part of the work already done so far was fixing the kord printing machine to truly operate as Delta Printing and Publishing Company.

The Commissioner informed the members of the press that the NUJ secretariat would soon be a thing of the past, stating that funds for its completion had been released, save for the final resolution of the land case.

Again, Ukah applauded the government for making it possible for him to successfully host the National Council on Information in Delta State.

Another critical achievement is in the area of rebranding of the state’s identity through the creation of the Delta State 25 years anniversary logo, the state’s flag and of course the rebirth of the state’s anthem, including the crests of the Governor and his Deputy.

Ukah didn’t mince words to testify about the turn around in the Delta Broadcasting Service, Asaba and Warri which had positioned the stations as viewers’ delight; but however, affirmed that the digitization arrangement is on course to keep broadcasting on the terrestrial as most Deltans still depend on signals from the Ultra High Frequency (UHF).

The issue of The Pointer came up as an enlarged discourse but was a sweet tale in the end. The Commissioner commended the management for their professionalism which is evident in the editorial content of the Newspaper. He however assured of proactive resolution of some of the challenges bedevilling The Pointer in terms permanent structure, more workers and wider reach to dominate as a Regional Paper with Bureau and Circulation reaches in the Federal Capital Territory Abuja and the Commercial City of Lagos.

The press conference was a convivial one as journalists bared their minds on pressing issues and adequate answers were provided, including some form of dazzling going for a happy family.

Reported by Patrick Ochei (Anioma Trust Newspaper)