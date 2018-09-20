Comrade Ikeogwu, 2 Others Bag Ute-Okpu’s  Prestigious Award

By Abel Johngold

The Chairman of Nigerian Union Of Journalists ( NUJ). Delta State Council, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, the Principal Secretary to the Delta State Governor Mr. Hilary Ibegbulem and the Acting Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General, Delta State, Mr. Friday Mormah, have all been honoured with Awards of Excellence by the Ute -Okpu Youths Association, Asaba branch, for their immense contributions to the development of Ute -Okpu town in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The event which took place at Ute-Okpu Town Hall, also featured recognition of more notable sons and daughters of of the area in all fields of human endeavors including Dr Samson Ugbeje with the prestigious award.

Addressing the people, the State Chairman of the NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu described the honour coming from his own town as a call to more service to God and humanity at large.

Comrade Ikeogwu said he was impressed with the giant strides of government and other individuals in the town and called on youths of Ute-Okpu to embrace ideals that will make them reliable future leaders.

The Principal Secretary to the Delta State Governor, Mr Hilary Ibegbulem, represented by Mr Endurance Azobu. said the development of his own town Ute-Okpu and empowerment of youths and women were his core mandate as a politician and a philanthropist.

He called on all sons and daughters of the town to join hands in ensuring that the youths were given quality education and the indigents were given a sense of belonging in the scheme of things.

The Acting Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General Delta State Mr Friday Mormah thanked the Ute-Okpu youths for the honour and pledged never to cease in rendering selfless services to his people and the state at large.

The Chairman of the Asaba branch of the Ute-Okpu Youths Association Comrade Celestine Oseji said the recognition was a deliberate effort to thank the recipients for their huge investment in the education of youths,development of the town and empowerment of the economically weak.

He called on other well meaning sons and daughters of the town to emulate the kind gesture to enable the town tower above its challenges.

Highpoints of the occasion included the presentation of plaques to the award recipients and a dance by members of the association.