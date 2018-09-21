*CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE FROM CHIEF DUMO LULU-BRIGGS TO RT. HON. CHIBUIKE ROTIMI AMAECHI ON HIS REAPPOINTMENT AS DIRECTOR GENERAL OF THE 2019 APC PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN ORGANIZATION.*

Your Excellency,

It is with utmost delight that I congratulate you, our party leader, on your reappointment by Mr. President as Secretary/Director General of the Presidential Campaign Organization, after you spearheaded the landmark victory in 2015.

I join our party men, women and youths to rejoice with you as the president reaffirms his confidence in you by placing on you the responsibility to once again perform the duties of Director General.

Your reappointment surely is a confirmation of your capacity to successfully manage the campaign. I have implicit confidence that you will deliver on the mandate reposed in you and deliver a presidential victory for the APC in 2019.

I pray that God grants you directions as you prosecute this onerous assignment.

Please accept the assurances of my esteemed regards.

Signed;

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs

September 21, 2018