Ex Super Eagles Star, Dickson Etuhu Charged with Bribery, Match-Fixing, Drugs Allegations in Sweden

Former Super Eagles midfielder Dickson Etuhu is in trouble with the Swedish authorities as he has reportedly been charged with bribery and a minor drugs offence.

The 36-year-old former Premier League ace, denied the claim, after he was charged following an 18-month investigation in Sweden.

According to reports, the former Manchester City, Preston, Norwich, Fulham, Blackburn and Sunderland midfielder has been accused of offering a bribe to his former AIK Stockholm team-mate Kenny Stamatopoulos to fix a match against Gothenburg last year.

Swedish authorities became aware of the allegations and cancelled the game. Swedish FA Secretary-General Hakan Sjostrand claimed a “very large amount of money” had been offered as well as a number of “veiled threats”.

Etuhu’s lawyer Johan Akermark denied the allegations to Fotbollskanalen. He said, “He has not offered any bribe and he does not know anything about any bribe.

He had a snack with the AIK goalkeeper, they knew each other and used to meet for lunch. He has an explanation of what happened and we will present it during the trial.”

Etuhu ended his playing career in Sweden after 14 years playing in England and now works as an agent. He was part of former England manager Roy Hodgson’s Fulham side that finished runners-up in the 2010 Europa League.

He won 33 caps for his country Nigeria and represented them at the 2010 World Cup.

It was also reported that Etuhu was equally charged with a possession of drugs offence, after cocaine was found during a search of his property.