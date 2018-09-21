Ugbomah Condoles With Flood Victims in Delta

A frontrunner in the race for the Ndokwa East Constituency seat, in the Delta State House of Assembly and a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Engr. Philip Ugbomah had condoled with victims of floods in the state, especially in Ndokwa East.

Engr. Ugbomah, who condoled with them in a statement issued in Asaba, the Delta State capital, said that the flooding of lands is a natural phenomenon that is always expected, but with different magnitude whenever it occurs.

He appealed to the victims to always listen and carry out instructions from the government to avert more damages.

The House of Assembly hopeful however lamented the continuous damage to the lives and properties of the people from Ndokwa East, who had suffered and are still suffering from lack of attention to carry out the necessary measures of averting and controlling the colossal damage normally experienced by the people from the area anytime there is flooding.

He said that almost all the communities that make up the local government area had been taking over by the flood water that is finding its way from the River Niger.

According to Engr. Ugbomah, Ndokwa East is not to experience the type of flooding that the area normally experience, if representatives in the area had been bringing to the notice of the government the precarious nature of the area.

“As we speak the following communities Abala, Inyi, Abalagada, Uchi, Onya, Iyede Ameh, Lagos Iyede Ameh, Akarai, Abala Uno, Umuolu, Umuti, Onogbokor and Aboh have all been submerged.

While thanking the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for his prompt action in warning the people to vacate the low areas in the state, he called on all stakeholders, including the federal government to mobilise all necessary resources, including personnel and relief materials to aid the victims to be comfortable.