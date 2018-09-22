DUMO LULU-BRIGGS MAKES PASSIONATE APPEAL TO RIVERS APC MEMBERS, SOLICITS FOR DELEGATES VOTES IN FORTH-COMING RIVERS APC GUBER PRIMARY

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress, APC Governorship primary in Rivers State, slated for Saturday, September 29, 2018, according the revised time-table released by the National Secretariat of the party, the leading contender in the race for the guber ticket, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has appealed to Rivers delegates to vote for him as the candidate to fly the party’s governorship flag in the 2019 general elections.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who made the appeal to the APC Rivers delegates in a passionate and brotherly tone, via a short but very clear and concise audio message, released on all his dedicated social media handles, recalled the bond of unity and party harmony that has always existed amongst them, as they marched together on the streets of Port Harcourt and stayed together as one united family, during the party’s national convention in far away Abuja, all in their collective efforts to build and strengthen the party.

The prominent Rivers APC member and distinguished legal practitioner, then assured the delegates that a vote for him would not only attract the confidence of Rivers people to throw their weight behind the APC in the 2019 general elections, but would equally ensure that the next government in the state will be one that would put the people first, change the current trend of despair imposed by deceitful politicians and ultimately embark on the process to restore the pride and dignity of Rivers State.

The audio message and appeal by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs to the Rivers APC Delegates, is published verbatim below and reads thus:

“My dear fellow members of the All Progressives Congress, Rivers State. My name is Dumo Lulu-Briggs and I pray that you vote for me as your governorship candidate for the 2019 elections.

As a committed party man I solicit your votes because I have been with you, moulding and growing our party at the grassroots.

I present myself as a candidate that can earn the confidence of the Rivers electorate for the APC. Rivers people are tired of deceitful politicians getting in the way of their dreams. The next government must be about the people and our party must win the 2019 elections so we can change this current trend of despair.

My dear indefatigable members of Rivers APC; Remember that I marched the streets of Port Harcourt with you as we laboured to strengthen our Party.

Remember that I slept at the Eagle Square, Abuja with you during the June National Convention.

Remember that I was always there when you called and I always will, by the Grace of God.

I know you and I know how you feel.

Vote for Dumo Lulu-Briggs as your candidate so that we can together restore the pride and dignity of Rivers people.

God Prosper us.

Yours ceaselessly.

Dumo Lulu-Briggs.