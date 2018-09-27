UGBOMAH CONGRATULATES OKOWA ON APPOINTMENT AS PDP CONVENTION CHAIRMAN, HAILS DELTA GOV. ON GOOD GOVERNANCE AWARD

The recent appointment and inauguration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, as the chairman of the Special National Convention Planning Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been commended by a frontrunner of the Ndokwa East Constituency Seat of the party, Engr. Philip Ugbomah.

In a in reaction to the appointment, Engr. Ugbomah said the selection of Governor Okowa is in recognition of the governor’s competency and love for the tenet of internal democracy in the party, as he has been an apostle for good governance.

“His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa had been an apostle of internal democracy. He had done it in November 2017, at the national convention, he did it in Ekiti, and we know he will ensure transparency in choosing who bears the PDP ticket for 2019 presidential election”.

Engr. Ugbomah said what the party needs to position itself for victory at the 2019 general election, is free and fair congresses at all level, to liberate Nigerians from the hardship that had rocked the country in the past three and half years.

“Nigerians are in serious pain. They need liberation and its only our great party, the PDP that will liberate us. But we can only achieve this by going back to the centre, which will come with free and fair primaries and congresses, and the party is ready for that. And our governor will deliver the best candidate for Nigerians to be their next president in May 2019.

In a related development, the conferment of Grassroots development and Good governance Award on the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa by the African Leadership Magazine Group in New York, had been described as recognition of Excellency and peoples oriented achievement by the international community.

In a congratulatory message to the governor on the Award, a delta State House of Assembly Hopeful, Engr. Philip Ugbomah, had said that the award is a prove of the governors commitment to deliver in his election promises through the SMART Agenda mantra, where there will be prosperity in the state.

Engr. Ugbomah said that the governor, since assumption of office, had shown not only to Deltans that the state need new orientation, but a permanent solution to our continuous existence as a state, which he had with his cabinet had shown through different policy statement and implementations.

He stated that the infrastructural focus of the government under Okowa, in the area of feeder roads in the three senatorial development of the state, the policy of completing old projects, the different business contact and agreements signed, had the multiplier effects of touching the lives of Deltans and Nigerians living the state.

“There is no doubt, His Excellency, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa had touched the lives of Deltans. His policy thrust is evidence that, Delta and Deltans are in good hands,” he stressed.

Engr. Ugbomah said based on the numerous development that had touched the lives of Deltans, the electorates should complement the success of the governor, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, by voting for all the parties candidates in 2019, to further consolidate the achievements of the present administration in the state.