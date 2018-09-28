2019: NPC Set to Deliver Good Governance to Deltans

An aspirant for Ughelli South constituency in the 2019 general elections under the platform of the Nigeria People’s Congress NPC, Dr. Stanley Onosigho has pledged to give effective representation and contribute immensely to the growths and development of the constituency when elected.

Onosigho who made this promise when he visited the NPC State Secretariat in Asaba to obtain his nomination form, said his decision to run for the position stemmed from his desire to “Turn things around and, to curb youth restiveness, through creative engagement as well as the acceleration of the development of the Urhobo nation.

He said he will deliver quality representation, being a grassroots politician, who has the interest of the people at heart, adding: “I’m tested, trusted, competent, willing and ready to serve. I’m a thorough-bred politician and with my decade of experience, i will explore every opportunity available to ensure my people get what belongs to them in the area of qualitative health care delivery, qualitative and affordable education, youths and sports development, as well as women empowerment.”

The aspirant added: “My primary responsibility will always be to give adequate representation to our people and better interaction; even though i am going there to make laws that will bring about the enhancements of the socio-economic well-being of our people, as well as carry out our appropriation and oversight functions. I will give priority attention to the development of Ughelli South Constituency.”

Onosigho said: “I joined the race to add value to the lives of the people of Ughelli South, to bring the pains of the people to the front burner. My ultimate goal is to restore power to the people. I will bring my people together to discuss what they need so that we can design a blueprint to meet their needs.

In a brief remarks, the State Chairman of the NPC, Mr. Gabriel Mamuzo, promised to give all the aspirant a level playing field to enable credible and grassroot candidates to fly the party flag in the 2019 general elections.

He explained that NPC is out to deliver good governance to the people of Delta state. He called on the members of the NPC in the state to close ranks to be able to defeat the PDP led government in the state, saying he is leading the party to victory in 2019.