Campaign for Good Governance, CSOs, Others Caution Oshiomhole Over Attacks on Okowa

Campaign for Good Governance (CGG), in collaboration with the Civil Society Organisations, Non-governmental Organisations and ex-militants in Delta State have warned that they would deployed their combined strengths and resources to ward off any unwarranted attack on the nation democracy, noting that they will resist any attempt by external forces aimed at altering the political arrangements in Delta state through illegitimate means or intimidate the people in the 2019 elections.

Addressing a press conference in Ughelli, CGG national coordinator, Prince Obaro Unuafe, frowned at a statement credited to the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, suggesting that he would ensure the deployment of “federal might” to unseat Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying such a statement is capable of causing mayhem and dipping the state into a sea of conflagration in 2019 if they are unable to win the governorship through democratic means.

Unuafe and CGG national secretary, Azu Kawekwune, in a press statement titled, “A strident call on political jobbers, desperate politicians and paid trouble makers to leave Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa alone to persue his 2019 second term governorship quest through democratic means”, appealed to security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to show professionalism by refusing to be compromised.

“We stand by free and fair governorship election in 2019 and we shall resist vehemently any attempt by external forces to use force, intimidation or coercion to drive fear into hearts of the electorate in 2019. The statements credited to Adams Oshiomhole are undemocratic and we shall watch closely to see the crude methods he would deploy in the 2019 governorship election in Delta State,” Unuafe added.

He called on the Urhobo, Isoko, Ijaw, Itsekiri and the Anioma to “shun tribalism and come out en masse to vote” for the candidates of their choice without intimidation, fear or favour.

“We remain committed to the ideals of democracy, rule of law and peace, and would do everything in our power to safeguard them against those who have a premeditated plan to scuttle peace and development in Delta State.”

He said governor Okowa is doing well and should be encouraged to do his second term in order to complete his mandate as encapsulated in his SMART agenda.