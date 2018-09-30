Breaking: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS DEMANDS POSTPONEMENT OF RIVERS APC GOVERNORSHIP PRIMARY SLATED FOR SEPTEMBER 30

David Diai

Chief Dumo Lulu- Briggs, the top contender for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers state governorship ticket and prominent member of the party in Rivers State, has demanded for the postponement of the Governorship primary in the state, slated for Sunday September 30, 2018.

The demand for postponement of the APC Rivers Gubernatorial primary was contained in a Press statement issued by Mr. Iyk Oji, the Director General of the Dumo Lulu-Briggs Campaign Organization, in which he cited several disturbing events in the run-up to the said primary, including outright campaigning for a particular preferred aspirant, manipulation and deliberate concealment of the delegates list and several other glaring activities which have unceremoniously compromised and indicted the state working committee of the party of bias and completely r ubbished any expectations of a level playing field for all aspirants and the conduct of a free, fair, credible and transparent Governorship primary by the leadership of Rivers APC.

It will be recalled that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who is widely regarded as the most popular Governorship aspirant amongst others, by the teeming members of Rivers APC, h ad earlier expressed support for Direct Primary in tandem with the desire of President Muhammadu, whose own Presidential primary was recently conducted successfully across the country via direct primary, but decided to go along with the decision of the National Working Committee of the APC which had approved Indirect Primary for Rivers State.

The APC Rivers stalwart, who is also a distinguished legal luminary, corporate business mogul and leading governorship aspirant had also reportedly been a victim of a dubious campaign of calumny engineered by certain interest to either silence his strident voice seeking for justice and fairness in the conduct of the party primaries or intimidate him to bow out and withdraw from the governorship race completely, but he has gallantly refused to succumb to these pressure, opting instead to pursue a courageous quest to enthrone true internal democracy in Rivers APC and give voice to the voiceless thousands of real and ordinary APC members in the state who would have been disenfranchised by the conduct of indirect primaries and who will even now are likely to be denied the opportunity to vote for the popular candidate of their choice, with the alleged manipulation and concealment of the delegates list, which is purported to contain names of persons who are either nonexistent or are even alien to the party in Rivers state, according to the press statement.

Rivers APC watchers are aware that all had not been well with the party in the state, since August 30, 2018, when the leader of APC in Rivers state and Nigeria’s Transportation Minister, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who without any preambles whatsoever, had summarily introduced businessman Arc. Tonye Dele Cole as his preferred governorship aspirant, thus proverbially putting the cat amongst the pigeons and igniting a potential political dynamite within the party which has ruptured the trust, unity and harmony that had hitherto existed in the party, according to impeccable inside sources.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who has already been screened and cleared by the National Working Committee of the APC, has quite regrettable found himself at what many unimpeachable APC Rivers sources describe, as a well orchestrated conspiracy against his governorship aspiration, carried out in such a clinical and deliberate manner and connivance that would have broken a lesser man, considering the reported monumental contributions the man popularly called DLB by the teeming membership of the Rivers APC and across Rivers state, had made to build and grow the party and offer his legendary generosity and humanitarian benevolence to one and all, in a tremendous effort and commitment to restore and consolidate the acceptance of APC in Rivers state.

The press statement through which Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, is now demanding for the postponement of the Rivers APC Governorship primary is published in full below:

PRESS STATEMENT

CHIEF DUMO LULU-BRIGGS DEMANDS THE POSTPONEMENT OF THE RIVERS APC GOVERNORSHIP PRIMARY SLATED FOR TODAY, SEPTEMBER 30, 2018

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has called on the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to postpone the Rivers State governorship primary in order to correct the gross anomalies that have marred the process, saying that the current process has been skewed in favour of Arch. Tonye Cole, the preferred aspirant of the leader of the party in Rivers State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi.

It would be recalled that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs had expressed his support for Direct Primary but decided to go along with the decision of the National Working Committee of the APC which approved Indirect Primary for Rivers State.

Unfortunately, events leading to governorship primary in Rivers State have witnessed the following anomalies that have robbed it of the minimum acceptable standard that can guarantee its credibility.

1. That the Rivers State Executive Committee has openly supported and canvassed support for Arch. Tonye Cole, the preferred aspirant of Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi.

2. That State Delegates to the primary were not elected by party members in proper ward congresses but merely handpicked by the Rivers State Executive Committee.

3. That in spite of the flawed process in which the so-called State Delegates were selected, the list of delegates and the guideline for the primary have not been made public. Our request to the State Executive Committee yesterday, Saturday, 29th of September, 2018, less than twenty four hours to the primary date for the list of delegates and guidelines yielded no fruit rather we were referred to the National Executive Committee of our great party.

4. That we have intercepted text messages sent by officials of the State Exco to these handpicked delegates to assemble at secret locations for accreditation and transportation to an undisclosed venue for the primary.

It is clear from the foregoing that the minimum standards to guarantee a free and fair governorship primary are non existent and Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs has decided not to give credence to this obvious charade and hereby calls for its postponement.

Rt. Hon. Iyk Oji

Director General

Dumo Lulu-Briggs Campaign Organization