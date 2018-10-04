2019: NPC Will Field Credible Candidates – Mamuzo

The Delta State Chairman of the Nigeria People’s Congress NPC, Mr. Gabriel Mamuzo has assured Deltans that his party will field credible candidates in the 2019 general elections to be able to actualise its vision for the masses, even as he urged Nigerians to prepare to use their Permanent Voters Cards PVC, to vote in to power credible individuals irrespective of party inclination, so as to enjoy what its called ‘true democratic dividends’.

Addressing party faithful at the party secretariat in Asaba, Mamuzo said; “NPC will field people of proven integrity, they must not be a career politician but a technocrats. People who can turn waste to wealth. I am calling on Nigerians not to sell their conscience, they have to vote for people who can turn things around, people who can think outside the box. They should go beyond party lines and look at the profiles of each candidates and vote accordingly.”

He advised Nigerians especially Deltans to embrace the NPC, noting that the party will give every genuine, credible and interested individuals the opportunities to fly the party’s flags in 2019 general elections so as to be able to dislodge the PDP led government in the state.

Aspirants for Aniocha Federal Constituency under the party, Chief Paul Olunwa and Hon. Hilary Onyinye Ijeh, for Aniocha South Constituency, who came to summit their nominations and expression of interest forms, promised to wrestle power from the PDP in the constituencies to ensure that the people enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Olunwa said he will pay greater attentions to the youths and women development as according him, youths are the future leaders of the country hence the needs to give them the opportunity to grow.

On his part, Hon. Ijeh who was a councillor under PDP said he decided to quit the PDP because according to him, PDP was unable to give him the opportunity to expressed himself as a councillor.

Hear him; “As a former councillor under the PDP, i discovered that due to lack of independence, i could not function properly as a legislature. So i told myself that i have to up my game by taking a short at the house of assembly where there is much more independence, so i can express my self fearlessly as a legitimator so as to help checkmate the excesses of the executive in our dear Delta state.”