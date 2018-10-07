ATIKU ABUBAKAR IS PDP 2019 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

Wazirin Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential flag bearer for the 2019 Presidential elections in Nigeria.

Alhaji Atiku scored 1, 532 votes to come tops amongst 12 Presidential ticket aspirants, who had slugged it out to the end in their quest to pick the sole ticket to represent the PDP in the 2019 general elections.

The former Nigeria Vice President, who defeated the likes of Nigerian Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki, Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal and former Kano state governor Alhaji Rabiu Kwakwanso, amongst others, will now face off against his main opponent and incumbent Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, who was unanimously elected unopposed as the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The full candidate by candidate results of the PDP Presidential primary election, held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium, Port Harcourt, on October 6 and 7, 2018, under the supervision of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as the Convention Committee chairman and Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives as the head of the convention Screening and Accreditation Committee, reads thus:

Jonah Jang: 19

Amhed Datti: 5

David Mark: 35

Taminu Turaki: 65

Sule Lamido: 96

Attahiru Bafarawa: 48

Ibrahim Dankwambo: 111

Ahmed Makarfi: 74

Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso: 158

Bukola Saraki: 317

Aminu Tambuwal: 693

Atiku Abubakar: 1532

Total Votes: 3274

Void Votes: 68