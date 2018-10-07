JONATHAN CONGRATULATES ATIKU ABUBAKAR AS PDP PRESIDENTIAL FLAGBEARER

Immediate past Nigerian President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has warmly congratulated the newly elected Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, on his resounding victory in the PDP elective delegates convention to select a flagberer for the party in the 2019 Presidential elections in Nigeria.

Dr. Jonathan, who had stayed up all night to witness the proceedings during the PDP delegates convention and had also delivered a moving and passionate speech to both delegates, Presidential aspirants as well as the members and leaders of the PDP on the need to put Nigeria first in all their activities, hailed Alhaji Atiku as the right man to lead PDP to victory in the 2019 elections and transform Nigeria from its present status as the global headquarters of poverty to a more prosperous and productive nation.

The multiple award-winning former Nigerian President, popularly called GEJ, who has also been admirably described as the father of modern democracy in Nigeria, took to his dedicated Facebook page and handle to celebrate the victory of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the newly elected PDP Presidential flag bearer and also eulogise the former Nigerian Vice President as a man who will bring his vast wealth of experience in enterprise, administration and job creation to launch Nigeria in a positive direction for progress and development.

The screenshot of Dr. Jonathan’s Facebook congratulatory message to Atiku Abubakar is published below: