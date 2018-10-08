2019: Isichei Expresses Confidence in INEC

A philanthropist and the House of Assembly candidate for Oshimili South State Constituency in the platform of the Labour Party LP, Mr. Somonu Taju Isichei has expressed confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, will adhere strictly to the provision of the electoral act, even as he commended the umpire for observing party primaries.

Speaking during the labour party primaries where he amongst other aspirants emerged unopposed, Isichei said; “I am filled with delight at my affirmation by this great party as witnessed by my family members, supporters, INEC officials and party delegates, I thanked the people for believing in him.”

He said ; “I want to use this opportunity to thank INEC delegation that is here to witness the Primaries today and specifically my primary for Oshimili South Local Government. I want to use this opportunity to thank those who believed i should contest for the position of Oshimili South Constituency under Labour party and that have decided to step down and allow me to go and represent Oshimili South. I also want to say thank you especially to all Chairmen, Women leaders, the executives and all delegates of the eleven wards in Oshimili. I want to say that, I will not disappoint you people.”

Isichei who was a one tine Senior Special Assistance to the governor on Inter Party Affairs, called his opponents in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) to prepare for defeat since, according to him, the dawn of change has arrived.

Isichei, popular called ‘Ikukusaid; “The die is cast, we have known who our opponents are and I want to use this medium to send a message to them in the PDP Camp, to them in the APC camp that the new era has come. They have just seen the head of the bird, they have not seen the full body. Now that the battle line is drawn, I want to say, we from Labour Party, we are telling them, enough is enough.”

Continue; “For 20 years, we have bared PDP enough. When you make a mistake for the first time, you have yourself to blame, but when you continue to make a mistake, then you should bear the consequences. Therefore, I want to beg everyone, this is the time to go back to work, I myself i am going back to work and we shall be meeting very soon. We will adopt the Jehova Witness style in our campaign approach.”

“We are telling them that, we are not in this contest for we to be settled. We are not in this contest just to get relevance, we are not in this contest to say we are alive but we are in this contest to save Oshimili south constituency from the hands of criminals, because for 20 years, all allocations given to this constituency, there is nothing on ground to show for it.” He added.

Isichei while encouraging electorate in Oshimili South to vote out the PDP and APC candidates, harped that, “Human beings can be so wicked to one another and I want to say to the downtrodden, please, this is not time for you to sell your votes, the votes you sold four years ago, where has it taken you to? The bags of rice given to you four years ago, the two thousand, three thousand naira given to you four years, where are they today? All of us are suffering from it, enough is enough and together, I believe that we can do better. When we come together as one bunch, then I believe we can face the Mountain. Let us have the determination the people of Israel had when building the Tower of Babel, when they were determined to see God and with determination we can get there. Come February 2019, we shall be celebrating more than this. Victory is ours, the people are waiting for us.”