ATIKU KICKS-OFF ‘THANK YOU TOUR’, VISITS WIKE IN GOVT. HOUSE PORT HARCOURT

Newly elected Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has paid a thank you visit to the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, at the State’s Government House in Port Harcourt.

In a move regarded by many as a gallant and responsible show of sportsmanship and maturity, the PDP Presidential standard bearer put aside whatever may have transpired during the PDP Presidential primary convention, held at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium in Port Harcourt on October 6 – 7, 2018, to personally pay homage to Governor Nyesom Wike and thank him for providing the conducive environment and impressive hospitality as host during the convention.

Receiving Alhaji Abubakar Atiku in Government House, Port Harcourt, Gov. Wike, who had earlier congratulated the victorious PDP Flag bearer, before hurriedly exiting the stadium after Atiku had been declared winner, noted that all Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation must rise up to sack the All Progressives Congress, APC federal government leadership, which he described as the most inefficient Federal Government since the country gained independence.

Wike, in a veiled reference to his unhidden support for Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuawal in the Presidential ticket bid, said that though different party leaders supported different aspirants, the emergence of Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s Presidential Candidate, means that all hands must now be on deck for the good of the party and the country.

“We have no party that will salvage the country other than the PDP. A candidate has emerged and we owe it a duty to see that the party takes over from the most inefficient and ineffective party in control of the FG.

“We are one family. You may support aspirant A or B, but once a candidate emerges , you owe it a duty to make sure your party returns to power.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that we don’t give APC any gap. They have failed Nigerians and we will take over in 2019” Wike said.

The governor further said that the successful hosting of the National Convention in Port Harcourt has shown once again that Port Harcourt is a peaceful location for national events.

“My happiness today is that the convention was successful and it went on without hitches”, he added.

In his comments, the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said that he had come to congratulate Governor Wike and Rivers people for hosting the convention successfully, adding that the entire country must now work towards ending the failed APC Federal Government in 2019.

“I came to personally congratulate the Governor, people and Government of Rivers State and also thank him for hosting a most successful convention.

“The entire country needs a new government. Definitely, we don’t need APC to return to power in 2019. The country has gone through challenges ranging from recession, unemployment, insecurity and lack of unity, the country needs to chart a new direction in the interest of the people,” Atiku said.

The PDP Presidential flag bearer said that it is time for the people of Rivers State to consolidate their support for the PDP in the state, even as he assured that he and his team would work closely with Rivers state in the collective effort to win the 2019 general and presidential elections.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was accompanied on the Thank You Visit to Governor Wike, by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, his campaign Director and former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, former Anambra State Governor, Mr Peter Obi, Senator Ben Murray Bruce, Senator Sam Anyanwu, former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon Austin Opara and Edo State PDP Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih amongst others.

Governor Wike received the PDP Presidential Candidate alongside Rivers State PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, Chief of Staff, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke and Chief Sergeant Awuse in his government house welcome delegation.