OBASANJO CONGRATULATES ATIKU

David Diai

Former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has reportedly congratulated his former Vice President, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, on his emergence as the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming 2019 general elections in Nigeria.

A terse statement, sourced from a usually reliably social media portal, credited Chief Obasanjo with the congratulatory message, in which the former President described Alhaji Atiku as: “my boy” and goes on to eulogise his contributions in the telecoms revolution in Nigeria, which has been recognized as one of the major positive legacies of the Obasanjo tenure.

The congratulatory message reads thus:

“Congratulations on this well-deserved victory.

Atiku is my boy. He handled our privatization that gave birth to revolution in Telecom Industry and Banking Sector. He did excellently well.

Atiku, indeed, will make Nigeria work again…”

– Chief Olusegun Obasanjo. It will be recalled that newly elected PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had payed respectful homage to Former President Obasanjo, with whom he served Nigeria as his Vice Predident, from 1999 – 2007, in his acceptance speech as PDP Presidential Flag bearer for the 2019 elections. In paying tribute to Chief Obasanjo, Alhaji Abubakar stated categorically that he would not have succeeded as a presidential candidate if, “President Olusegun Obasanjo had not made me his Vice President.” Atiku said: “Under his tutelage, I learnt quite a lot. I wish to pay my personal tribute to him.”