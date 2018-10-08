OBASANJO CONGRATULATES ATIKU

David Diai
The congratulatory message reads thus:
– Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.
It will be recalled that newly elected PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar had payed respectful homage to Former President Obasanjo, with whom he served Nigeria as his Vice Predident, from 1999 – 2007, in his acceptance speech as PDP Presidential Flag bearer for the 2019 elections.
Political watchers are only too aware of the frosty relationship between former President Obasanjo and his then Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, which arguably dates back to when President Obasanjo was seeking his second tenure as Nigeria President and has degenerated through the third term saga to the point where Obasanjo, has openly declared, in several widely reported instances over the years and even recently, that he would never support Atiku in his aspiration to become President of Nigeria.
This congratulatory message, if corroborated by Chief Obasanjo himself, will be a major boost to the PDP, his original political party, with whom he has been ensconced in a a love-hate political romance since after the 2011 presidential elections. It will also be a most powerful energizer and elixir to the ambition of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the political battle to unseat incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who equally got the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential ticket and who, Chief Obasanjo has also vowed to unseat in 2019.