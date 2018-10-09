DELTA PDP PRIMARIES: Ugbomah Congratulates Party, Okowa for Job Well Done

One of the aspirants in the recently conducted Peoples Democratic Party, PDP primaries, Engr. Philip Ugbomah has congratulated the leadership of the party, the state governor, and the party faithful from Ndokwa East constituency for a successful exercise in the area.

Engr. Ugbomah, in a statement after the exercise, said that the contest was a family affair, and a winner must emerge, in any election, adding that with the conclusion of the exercise, the next focus is to ensure victory of the party in the area, which can only be achieved by the collective will of the party members in Ndokwa east.

“I congratulate the party. We had carried the primary exercise, a winner must emerge, and a winner has emerged. The smooth exercise was as promised by the party leaders, and the Executive Governor of the state, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. I thank the leadership of the party for giving those that took part in the exercise the opportunity.”

Engr. Ugbomah further stated that he will continue to support the party to achieve victory at the 2019 polls, with his resources, and structure.

“Despite the outcome of the primary, the 2019 project is for the entire members of the party, I will, with my structure and “Do the Work” campaign group, continue our support for our great party to victory next year,” he pledged.