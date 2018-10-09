TAMBUWAL CONGRATULATES ATIKU

October 8, 2018.

His Excellency,

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, GCON,

(Wazirin Adamawa)

Former Vice President

Federal Republic of Nigeria

LETTER OF CONGRATULATIONS

On behalf of my humble self, my family, and millions of my supporters from across the length and breadth of the country, I heartily rejoice with and congratulate Your Excellency on your emergence as the standard flag bearer of our great political party, the PDP at the just concluded National Convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Your emergence in a transparent process is a testament to the fact that the PDP is now a reformed party and has sent a strong signal about our resolve to bring about the desired national transformation needed to turn around the fortunes of our beloved nation Nigeria.

The task at hand, going forward, is to ensure victory at the polls in order to save our fatherland from the current regime of annihilation bestriding it.

This calls for unity of purpose that admits of no division, no distractions and no internal wrangling. I commit myself to this task and urge all members of our great party to roll up their sleeves and set to work as members of one united family.

Congratulations once again and please accept the assurances of my continued goodwill

Signed

Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, CFR,

Mutawallen Sokoto