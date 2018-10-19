Breaking: ELUMELU, PONDI, EREYITOMI, OTHERS, MAKE INEC LIST AS DELTA PDP FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY CANDIDATES

Former Member who represented Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, in the

Federal House of Representative, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu is among the Delta

State PDP Candidates, who emerged victorious in the recent party primaries

for the Federal Constituency Seats in the state, whose names were duly

captured in the list of nominated candidates by the PDP National Working

Committee that conducted the primaries and submitted the names to the

Independent National Electoral Commission, before the close of Submission

on Thursday 18th October, 2018 at Abuja.

The other Delta State PDP nominated Candidates for the Federal Constituency

seats are; Rt. Hon. Nicholas Mutu (Bomadi/Patani Federal Constituency), Ben Igbakpa (Ethiope Federal Constituency), Rt. Hon. Victor Nwaokolo (Ika Federal Constituency) and Leo Ogor (Isoko Federal Constituency).

Also submitted to INEC by the PDP National Working Committee that conducted

the Delta PDP primaries, were the names of; Ossai Nicholas Ossai (Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency) Efe Afe (Okpe Federal Constituency), Julius Pondi (Burutu Federal Constituency), Samuel Marriere (Ughelli Federal Constituency) and Thomas Ereyitomi (Warri Federal Constituency).

Disclosing this to journalist in Abuja, Rt. Hon. Ndudi Elumelu who defeated

the PDP incumbent for the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon.

Joan Mrakpor in a keenly contested primary election televised worldwide by

a National Television Network from Asaba, said that he gave all the glory to God,

adding that the inclusion of his name in the list of victorious candidates

cleared by INEC to contest the 2019 general elections, has put paid to the

rumour making the rounds that he had been dropped by the PDP.

He said that with what has happened now, he is more than ever determined to

give it all that it takes to work towards the victory of the PDP at all levels

in the forth coming general election, even as he commended the chairman and

members of the National working Committee of the PDP for organizing a

credible and transparent primaries for the Party at all levels.

“I want to sincerely thank God for his love for me and the people of

Aniocha Oshimili, He Did It before and He has done it again, I give him all

the glory, He is the Alpha and the Omega. The ancient of days, therefore

let everyone fear and appreciate the Lord for He is good,” an elated Ndudi

Elumelu stated, with great humility.

It would be recalled that the submission of nominated candidate’s names for

the 2019 general election expired Thursday 18 October, 2018 as stipulated

in the the INEC time table for the 2019 general elections.

With the submission of the names to INEC, Rt. Hon. Elumelu and the others

are now the standard bearers for the PDP flag for their various Federal

Constituencies which included Elumelu’s Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency