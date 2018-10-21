NWAOBOSHI, OBORO, MANAGER MAKE INEC LIST AS DELTA PDP SENATORIAL CANDIDATES FOR 2019

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, representing Delta North Senatorial zone, Hon. Evelyn Oboro, representing Delta Central Senatorial zone and Senator James Manager, representing Delta South Senatorial zone, have all been nominated and listed by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as the duly qualified Senatorial candidates of Delta state Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general elections.

Their names were submitted to INEC as the elected candidates in each of the Senatorial zones, by the National Working Committee of the PDP, which had conducted and supervised the keenly contested primaries in the three Senatorial zones.

Senator Peter Nwaoboshi is returning to contest under the PDP for a second term, having defeated Prince Ned Nwoko in a keenly contested primary for the Delta North senatorial seat, while distinguished Senator James Manager, returns for the the fifth time under PDP, having literally coasted home to victory, with minimal challenge in the Delta South Senatorial zone primary, following the decamping of former Delta state governor Dr. Emmanuel Uduahgan to the All Progressives Congress, APC where he had already picked the ticket and will challenge Senator Manager in the 2019 general elections, if he scales the present legal hurdles and controversies that has beset the APC in Delta state following the leadership tussle that had polarized and fictionalized the party since it conducted its Congresses earlier in the year.

Hon. Evelyn Oboro on the other hand, migrated up from the Federal House of Representatives, where she held sway as member representing the Okpe/Sapele/ Uvwie Federal Constituency, to contest the Delta Central Senatorial primary, where she defeated her closest opponent, Senator Ighoyota Amori, who was making a valiant comeback, after his 2014 victory had been overturned by the Court of Appeal in favour of Senator Movie Omo-Agege, the incumbent Delta Central Senator under the aegis of the APC.

Hon. Evelyn Oboro make INEC list of PDP’s Delta State senatorial candidates for the 2019 general elections.