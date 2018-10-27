2019: Onyekachukwu Pledges Quality Representation for Aniocha North in DTHA

The House of Assembly candidate for Aniocha North LGA 11, on the platform of the Nigerian Peoples Congress NPC, Mr. Onyekachukwu Kenneth has promised to promote bills that will enhance the empowerment, growth and development of the youths, women and the vulnerable people in the state, stressing that he has passion for the development of youths.

Addressing journalists shortly after the submission of his nomination form at the party secretariat, in Asaba Onyekachukwu noted that he is contesting the assembly election with the aim of emerging victorious so as he be in a position to offer genuine leadership to masses especially, the people of Aniocha North 11.

He vowed to pursue a welfarist programmes in line with the programmes and policies of his party NPC, adding that the people of Delta State deserves more than what they are getting from the PDP led government in the state.

The candidate advised the party members across the state to reach out to every citizens in their domain irrespective of their political affiliations, religion, gender, aged and the young to canvas for votes, stressing that 2019 will be a new dawn for the people of Aniocha North and Delta State in general.

He called on the people especially the Aniocha North communities to vote en-block for him and all the candidates of the NPC so they can benefit the true dividends of democracy which the party promised, maintaining that the youths are the feature leaders.

Also speaking to journalists, the NPC Delta State Chairman, Mr. Gabriel Mamuzo challenged the party leadership accross the 25 Local Government Areas and 466 electoral wards in the state to work towards winning their polling units for the party, noting that the party quest of winning the governorship seat and majority of the seats at the assembly in 2019 is a done deal.

Mamuzo advised the party members across the state to reach out to every citizens in their domain irrespective of their political affiliations, religion, gender, aged and the young to canvas for votes, stressing that 2019 will be a new dawn for the people of Delta State.

“I called on NPC supporters across the wards to put up structures in all the 3,625 polling units. Each unit must have executive body that will mobilise every eligible voters in each polling units or stations so that NPC Peoples oriented policies and programmes will be spread to the electorate.”

He said NPC is a welfarist party that believes in quality education of the citizens, a party that will transform the agro sector to enhance massive foods production and employment for the youths, noting that the party members must carry these messages to all the nook and cranes of the state because 2019 elections will be a turning point for Deltans.

While we commend all our candidates for their proactive steps in taking NPC campaign messages across the different LGA, the Chairman called on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the 2019 polls.