Kpomah Declares Intention to Vie for DTHA in Udu, Promises Quality Representation

Pastor Kpomah Ejiro has declared his intention to contest for Delta State House of Assembly, Udu Constituency, under the platform of Democratic People’s Party DPP, with a vow to give dynamic and quality representation to the constituents, if elected.

Declaring his intentions in Otur-Udu on Thursday Kpomah said, “Delta State has not been making progress because wrong party the PDP has been in power since 2015, and we have deemed it necessary to recover our mandate that they were stolen from us since that time.

“The Udu people did not have any voice in Asaba and there is this clamour that there must be change and I have volunteer myself to represent them by giving them the voice through dynamic and quality representation.”

Kpomah said, “Since the inception of the curent democratic dispensation, Udu people have not really enjoyed quality democratic dividends and the people are ready to cast their votes for the credibility in which they found in me. We have come out not to be settled out of elections but to win and occupy position to the benefit of the masses in the grass root.”

“The party, DPP is the only party that cares for the need of the masses and it will interest you to note that we have never lost any elections in Delta State, rather we were short changed. But this time, we have to reclaim that stolen mandate and Udu people should be among those who will be part of that history in 2019.”

“They should expect much from me if eventually I am elected because the glory of Udu constituency will be restored”. He assured.