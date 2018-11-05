FAKE NEWS, 2019 ELECTIONS, AWARDS TOP ANNIVERSARY CONVENTION AGENDA, AS DELTA ONLINE PUBLISHERS HONOUR ALAIBE, ADJOGBE, UKAH, UGWUMADU, OTHERS IN ASABA

Baring any unforseen last minute obstacles, the Delta Online Publishers Forum, DOPF will on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, roll out the drums to celebrate its Anniversary, with a loaded convention event which will feature robust discussions on the scourge of fake news and the 2019 elections, an awards ceremony and special inductions of outstanding statesmen and women into the Niger Delta Media Hall of Fame.

This disclosure was contained in a press release issued by the Forum’s 2018 Anniversary Convention Committee and signed by the Chairman, Mr Shedrack Onitsha, and the Secretary, Mr Miracle Enuji, respectively, which further affirmed that the 2018 DOPF Convention will begin on Tuesday, November 6, 2018 with a Training Workshop in the area of Online Optimization for Online Media Practitioners, as well as Business Management and Customer Care, for members and selected participants. The resource persons include a highly rated business coach in the Training/Workshop circuit and a Google certified IT trainer from Google Nigeria.

The statement further added that the Annual lecture of the DOPF Convention will come up on November 7, 2018, with the title: “The Role of Online News Media in 2019 Elections: Managing Fake News”, to be delivered by Professor Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, a Don of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, who is also a consultant to an arm of the United Nation on media matters. The plenary will be comprised by panellists, drawn from the security and legal constituencies and from the electoral body, to support the lead speaker and engage a robust interactive session aimed at proffering suggestions to tackle the issue of fake news, as the country approaches the 2019 general election.

According to the statement, the DOPF 2018 Anniversary Convention will be chaired by a former Delta State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General of the state, Chief Victor Otomiewo and will unveil the group’s award platforms namely; The Niger Delta Media Awards for Excellence to deserving awardees and the Niger Delta Media Hall of Fame Inductions, which will have some eminent Nigerians inducted and conferred recognitions, based on their positive contributions to the society.

The statement named those to be honoured and inducted on the honours list to include; Chief Ndutimi Alaibe, former Managing Director of NDDC and pioneer civilian Co-Ordinator of the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme, Mr. Patrick Ukah, Delta State Commissioner of Information, Engr. Dr. Adjogbe Ajenakevwe, Executive Director Projects, NDDC and Barr. Malachy Ugunmmadu, National President, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights, CDHR.

Others to be so honoured are, Barr. Maxwell Omemiroro Ogedegbe, Chief Felix Anirah, Chief Monday Itoghor, Hon Engr. Emeka Emmanuel Nwaobi, and Mr. Tony Erewa.

The convention, will also witness the induction of new Online News Organizations and Platforms into the growing ranks of Delta Online Publishers Forum, which is fast gaining a burgeoning reputation as one of the most credible and authentic body of Online media practitioners, especially in this era of fake news and questionable professional media credentials.

The 2018 DOPF Anniversary convention, which will hold at David’s Event centre, Temple Clinic Junction, Asaba, the capital of Delta State, is expected to attract Nigerians from all works of life, including the media, security agencies, civil society organisations, traditional and religious institutions and other well meaning citizens, groups and indigenes from the Delta state and beyond.