Fred Obi Re-elected IPAC Chairman in Delta

Chairman of the Progressives Peoples Alliance PPA Delta State, Mr. Fred Obi has been re-elected the Chairman Inter Party Advisory Council IPAC, Delta State with an overwhelming majority of votes cast to defeat his only challenger, Mr. Udeme Unas, of African Peoples Alliance APA.

The elections which took place in INEC office in Asaba, and supervised by the INEC officials and the National Chairman of IPAC, also saw the emergence of the following officials: Deputy chairman, Lordson Ewhubare of NCP, Secretary – Peter’s Emuakpoeje of ID, Deputy Secretary – Henry Eze of kowa, Treasurer – Efetobo Pat of NAC, Financial Secretary – Mamuzo Gabriel of NPC, Publicity Secretary- Comrade Umudjane Sylvester of BNPP, Organising Secretary – Emeka Ibedoku of AA, Legal Adviser – Barr. Oharisi.

Speaking to newsmen after the election, Mr. Obi called on all Deltans to pay more interest in politics and ensure that they participate fully, noting that issues of governance should not be left in the hands of the politicians alone.

“Delta State is for everyone irrespective of your political parties, tribes, age or religion hence we must push for good governance always. We can do this by active participation in the whole process of elections and above all vote in credible candidates irrespective of party affiliations.”

He however, promised to continue to build synergy among political parties in the state, so they can play thier roles effectively as political parties.

“I wish to thank my colleagues for reposing confidence in me. I wish to also place on record that the overwhelming votes i got was an indication that they appreciated what i did in my first term, i want to assure my colleagues that i will redouble my efforts and i will not let them down. I learn from my mistakes and improve on what make us successful.” He assured.

On his part, National Chairman of the Inter Party Advisory Council IPAC, Chief Peter Ameh called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately assent to the ammended electoral act into law to enable the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC have legal backing for conduct of free, fair and credible elections.

Ameh who spoke to newsmen in Asaba, shortly after the conduct of IPAC Delta State elections, warned that should the President continue to withhold his assent to the electoral act, the 2019 elections may not be credible.

He said; “We supposed to have electoral act six months before the election but we have failed already on that. The provisions of the current electoral act are supperb, and the National Assembly should be commended for putting it together. I am calling on Mr. President to assent his signature so that it can become law.”

The IPAC national chairman expressed confidence on the ability of Prof. Mammud’s led INEC to organise free, fair and credible elections in 2019, noting that the INEC chairman would wish to write his name in gold.

“IPAC role is that of advocacy, liaising with every stakeholders in the electoral processes and ensure that the laws are followed to the letters. People become aggrieved when they feel that the right things are not done in an election process. If the process are not transparent, and post election process not handled fairly people tend to be aggrieved. We want 2019 elections to be better than that of 2015, that is why we are calling on stakeholders to do the right thing.”