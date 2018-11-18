NWAOBI FLAGS-OFF FREE MEDICAL/SURGICAL OUTREACH PROGRAM IN ANIOCHA NORTH, GIVES KUDOS TO GOV. OKOWA’S HEALTHCARE INITIATIVES

Multitudes, in need of medical attention including the aged and children, thronged the flag-off of the Hon. Emeka Nwaobi’s Free medical/ surgical Outreach in conjunction with the Anioma Medical Professionals Forum Incorporated with no fewer than 250 patients being attended at once on Friday, 16/11/2018.

The event which held at the Onicha-Ugbo Primary Health Care Centre, Onicha-Ugbo was declared open by the representative of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Delta state, and the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Mordi Ononye who conducted the first test of the flag-off by taking the blood pressure of the Onicha-Ugbo monarch, His Royal Majesty Agbogidi Chukwumalieze. The event also witnessed by the former Deputy Of Delta State, Chief Bejamin Elue.

Hon. Nwaobi, the member representing Aniocha North Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly who is organizing the programme said the initiative is a comprehensive health care programme that he conceived to assist the members of his constituency who are going through one health challenge or the other, by way of providing medical solutions to their health challenges, thereby saving lives and promoting good health.

The programme covers almost all areas of the medical challenge including free consultation, free drugs distribution, free eye screening and eye lens distribution, free laboratory tests, free minor surgical procedures such as hernia repairs, appendectomy, free dental examination and surgical health talk on diabetes, hypertension, etc, as well as general counseling and referrals.

“As at this morning, ( Friday, 16/11/2018) we have registered over 500 patients who are already being attended to according to the order of first come first served,” Hon. Nwaobi said, explaining that they were registered with numbers given to each of them on registration that began Sunday, November 10th, 2018 and ended on Thursday, November 15th, 2018. “My assure that is that every single person that has been registered for this free medical/surgical programme will be attended to by the doctors within the next three day period earmarked,” Nwaobi said.

According to him, the first part of the segmented programme which began on Friday, 16/11/2018 has the Onicha-Ugbo primary Health Care Centre serving as the venue, with beneficiaries covering Obior, Onicha-Ugbo, Idumuje-Ugboko, Idumuje-Unor, Aniofu and Ugbodu communities converging at the Onicha-Ugbo Health care centre to be attended to by the over 40 medical personnel that will be there till Sunday, November 18, 2018.

“The second segment comes up on Friday, 21st through Sunday, 23rd, December, 2018 where beneficiaries from Issele-Uku, Issele-Mkpitime, Issel-Azagba, Ukwu-Nzu, Onicha-Uku and Idumu-Ogo will come over to the General Hospital, Issele-Uku, which has been slated to be the venue for the second segment of the programme,” Nwaobi said, adding: “ In the next month of January 2019, between Friday11th and Sunday 13th, we shall be having the final segment at the General Hospital, Onicha-Olona, where beneficiaries from Obomkpa, Ugboba, Ubulubu, Onicha-Olona, Ogodor and Ezi shall be attended to by the Doctors and other medical personnel.”

Nwaobi who was full of eulogies and commendation for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said he would not relent in his efforts at expanding the frontiers of the governor’s health care policies that is geared towards the vision of the all-round prosperity for the people of Delta State and Aniocha North in particular. He also commended the wife of the Governor, Dame Mrs Edith Okowa, for complementing her husband’s outstanding and saving initiatives in health care delivery with her impressive and humanitarian 05 Initiative. “As beneficiaries of this wonderful health care policies and actions of this government, the people of Aniocha North will continue to be grateful,” Nwaobi said.

Dr. Alex Awunor, founder of the Anioma Medical Professionals Forum Incorporated that are partnering with Hon. Nwaobi on the free medical outreach said the group is a non-profit, non-governmental health organization exists to render medical help to the helpless who are living in the rural communities.

It is made up of doctors, nurses, consultants, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, etc, all of Anioma origin, including those in the diaspora. “Every medical outreach that has that has been held by this prestigious body wouldn’t have been possible without the selfless help of our medical professional volunteers,” Dr. Awunor said

Pointing out that they are not being paid for the services they render because they share in the vision of giving back to society and rendering help to the helpless, Dr. Awunor appealed to Governor Okowa consider the group’s numerous volunteers for gainful employment. “If they are gainfully absorbed into the health system of the state, our rural programme will receive a massive boost,” he said.

Dr. Ononye who represented Governor Okowa commended Nwaobi for being large-hearted and possessing the good conscience and partnering with the Anioma Medical Professionals Forum to serve the people.

Also in attendance were, Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri, representing Ika North East in the Delta State House of Assembly, the Chairman, Delta State House of Assembly Service Commission, Chief (Barrister) Mrs. Ada Kachikwu, Pharma (Mrs) Emy Nwaobi, of Hon. Nwaobi, Mr. Fidel Onwordi, former commissioner for Lands and surveys, Chief Dan Okenyi, Chief Mike Mgbanwa and Mr. Chuks Nwaebuni

Other guests included the Director of Medical services Dr.Okolo, who represented the Chairman of the Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. (Mrs) Isioma Okoba, Chairman, Delta State Primary Health Care Development Agency and Executive Assistant to the state governor on E-Health program.