Okowa Receives Super Eagles At Asaba International Airport, Congratulates Team For AFCON 2019 Qualification, As Pinnick Lauds FIFA Approval Of Stephen Keshi Stadium For Int’l Matches

Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has described the first international flight into the Asaba International Airport as momentous as it brought back the Super Eagles from South Africa after qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Governor Okowa spoke on Sunday, 18/11/18, morning while receiving the Super Eagles on arrival at the Asaba International Airport after their qualifying match for AFCON with the Bafana Bafana football club of South Africa.

Governor Okowa who spoke through his Chief of Staff, Hon. Tam Brisibe, stated, “this is momentous bearing in mind that the flight successfully took the Super Eagles to South Africa and came back without hitches.”

“It is more gratifying to note that the Super Eagles trained at the Stephen Keshi Stadium before leaving for South Africa through the Asaba Airport; they went to South Africa and qualified for Cameroon 2019,” the governor said.

He added, “the principal thing was qualifying for Cameroon and by God’s grace, we have qualified for AFCON, we congratulate the Super Eagles for making Nigeria proud.”

President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Mr Pinnick Amaju said he was excited that FIFA has approved the Stephen Keshi Stadium for international football championship, adding that it was a thing of pride for the Super Eagles to travel through the Asaba International Airport.

“When it was announced yesterday (Saturday) that we are boarding and flying to Asaba, it gave me great joy, it shows that God rules supreme in Delta State, we have qualified for AFCON and we are going to Cameroon to make great impact,” Mr Amaju said, emphasising, “on behalf of NFF, I thank the Governor and the good people of Delta State for their show of enthusiasm since the Super Eagles came, that stadium is wonderful and the Super Eagles will beat Uganda in their friendly match, remember that the Ugandan Team has also qualified for AFCON.”

Special Project Director of Asaba International Airport, Chief Austin Ayemidejor, in a chat with newsmen, said, “I feel excited, we give God the glory for using the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa to achieve this great feat; what is more important is that we have been upgraded to Category C airport, which allows bigger aircraft to land.”

Meanwhile and in a related development, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has congratulated the Super Eagles of Nigeria on their qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations following their 1-1 draw against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Johannesburg Saturday.

Governor Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Charles Aniagwu on Saturday in Asaba congratulated the Super Eagles on their successful qualification after they missed the last two editions of the tournament.

According to the statement, Governor Okowa is pleased to join millions of football-loving Nigerians in commending the Super Eagles of Nigeria for their commendable performance against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa which earned them the much sought after qualification to the African Cup of nations holding in Cameroun in 2019.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had earlier motivated the Eagles into qualifying with a promise of $25,000 dollars per every goal scored against the South Africans when he watched their training session at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba.

Okowa Having keenly followed the senior national football team’s progress in the qualifying stages, commended the team for their sense of patriotism and professionalism which has culminated in their qualification.

The Governor equally commended the Team Technical Adviser, Genort Rohr and the entire coaching crew, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) led by Amaju Pinnick and the Supporters Club, as well as Nigerians in South Africa who came out in their numbers to support the Eagles to victory, assuring that Asaba will continue to be a home to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Super Eagles of Nigeria trained at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba and departed for South Africa on board a Max Air Boeing 737 Chartered Aircraft from the Asaba International Airport on Thursday.