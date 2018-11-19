CLERIC TO NIGERIANS: USE YOUR PVC, NOT PRAYERS TO ELECT GOOD LEADERS

A statement issued on November 18, 2018 and signed by Deacon Emmanuel Esumei, General Secretary, Men of Destiny, affirmed that Pastor Akeem Idoniboye, gave the advise, while preaching a sermon at a thanksgiving service to mark the end of 2018 Men of Destiny conference of the Church in Port Harcourt, on Sunday November 18.

Lead Pastor of Glorious Destiny Family Church (Destiny Chapel), Borokiri, Port Harcourt, Pastor Akeem Idoniboye has advised Nigerians not to rely on only prayers, but to use their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVC) to elect good leaders in the 2019 general elections.

According to the Cleric, “2019 is coming and if you want to good governance in Nigeria; if you want good governance in Rivers State, don’t just pray, use your PVC”. The man of God, who spoke on the topic: “Faith of our Fathers”, said the biblical Abraham engaged in submission, sensitivity, separation, setting of own stage and sacrifice, to emerge the greatest father of faith. Idoniboye said: “Fathers of faith are always separate; fathers of faith are always submissive, fathers of faith are always sensitive. They set their own stage; they make sacrifices and they know when to substitute.

“You forfeit your right to greatness; not because you do not have potentials but because you have lost your sensitivity. When you get closer to your dream, you have to know your circle. When you get closer to your dream, you have to narrow your circle because you cannot take everybody,” he advised the congregation.

Admonishing further, the respected cleric appealed to men to always create time to worship God as well as to serve Him, saying: “I know that men are very busy but I want to encourage you to always make out time for God.

“God is all that we have. Let us make to celebrate him. Let us not get too busy and forget to create time for God and then for your work in Church and service.”

The statement also added that the President of Men of Destiny, Deacon Anayo Onukwugha, who also spoke at the thanksgiving service, thanked the Church for its support to the men leading to the success recorded in the conference.

The thanksgiving service was graced by the Co-Pastor of the Glorious Destiny Family Church, Pastor (Mrs) Bara Idoniboye and the Assistant Pastor of the Church, Pastor Captain Imiete Nduka and other ministers.

Highpoint of the two-day conference, christened: “Dare to Dream” was a business talkshow and a visit to the Home for the Elderly, a charity home run by the Catholic Church in Port Harcourt.