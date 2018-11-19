OBONG NSIMA EKERE; THE NEHEMIAH OF OUR TIME – by Mercy Eka

“When the righteous are in power, the people rejoice”, so says the Holy book. This quote has been used more often than not by some unscrupulous political elements in the state who parade themselves as agents of transformation and consolidation, while in reality, they turn out to be propellers of deceit, workers of injustice and peddlers of lies to the very populace who elected them into power.

This has almost become a routine thing, as leaders in the arena of State politics have in the recent past, placed their selfish interests over that of the people, forgetting that power belongs to God first, and after that, the people. That notwithstanding, there is one political brand in the state whose mandate is focused on building the broken walls of Akwa Ibom – His name is Obong Nsima Ekere.

Obong Nsima Ekere, upon resumption of office as the Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission has kick-started emergency repairs on some portions of the East-West Road, paying priority to the dilapidated sections between Eleme and Onne Junctions. Interventions on the Calabar-Itu Road and Calabar-Ikom Road last year by Obong Nsima Ekere was all required to bring back the region to the Nigerian map.

For the first time in the history of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Obong Nsima Ekere has initiated and facilitated a skills acquisition programme, aimed at equipping the Niger Delta youths with the needed manpower to thrive and make a living in this present economy, rather than offer them ‘fishes’ as baits, towards gaining cheap political interests.

After many years of total neglect, the residents of Ukana Offot street in Uyo can now boast of a motorable road void of pot-holes and incessant cases of flood, courtesy of the NDDC Boss. Any motorist who has plied this road years before now can attest to the fact it was nothing but a death trap, despite the huge allocations and noise made by past administrations on road repairs.

Having delivered meritorious and life-touching projects through his past and present political offices, Obong Nsima Ekere has exhibited a high level of competence and experience in the job. By using the power that comes with his office to intervene in most of the state and Federal projects, he has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is the ‘ONE’ Akwa Ibom State needs to salvage them totally, from the mess of yesteryears.

Obong Nsima Ekere (ONE) has shown working even when the slates are not present, and with the multitude of Akwa Ibom hearts already on his side, it would become almost impossible for any Jupiter to hinder Obong Nsima Ekere from mounting the hilltop mansion come 2019, based on his excellent track record.