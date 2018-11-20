Eid-El Maulud: DUMO LULU-BRIGGS FELICITATES WITH MUSLIM FAITHFUL, APPEALS FOR LOVE, NATIONAL UNITY AMONGST NIGERIANS

Front line contender for the Rivers state Governorship ticket come 2019, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has felicitated with Muslim faithful in Nigeria, as they celebrate the Eid-El Maulud festival on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, whose wide-spread popularity and goodwill in Rivers State, has continued to attract calls from many citizens and interests across the length and breadth of the state, for him not to relent in the pursuit of his political ambition and to remain active in the Rivers political space, also used the occasion of the Eid-El Maulud celebration, to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and ask that God imbue him with greater strength and knowledge as he courageously builds the blocks that takes Nigeria to the next level.

The message of felicitation to the Muslim faithful, which equally prayed for an end to all the killings in Rivers State, was signed by the prominent politician and distinguished legal luminary himself, and released to the public through several of his dedicated social media handles, reads thus: