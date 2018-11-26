Guwor Promises To Deliver Democracy Dividends To Doorstep of His People, Storms PDP Rally With Mammoth Crowd in Warri

– By Abel Johngold Orheruata

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP) for the 2019 Warri South West constituency election into Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Emomotimi Dennis Guwor, has promised to deliver quality representation geared towards bringing the dividends of democracy to the doorstep of the people of his constituency.

Hon. Guwor made the promise on Friday, 23 November, 2018, at the PDP Delta South Senatorial District enlarged Meeting /Reception of new defectors from other political parties, held at the Atuwatse Playground Esisi Road, in Warri, Delta State.

The former Executive Assistant to the Delta State Deputy Governor, who stormed the rally like Meeting / Reception of Defectors venue with a mammoth crowd of supporters and admirers, appreciated the people for their support towards his emergence as the candidate of PDP in Warri South West constituency, noting that his expected victory at the forthcoming March 2, 2019 State House of Assembly election, will not only ensure more development for his Constituency, but will also sustain the existing peace between the Ijaws and Itsekiris of Warri South West constituency.

Hon. Guwor disclosed that the conspicuous mammoth crowd rallying round him was a testimony of the overwhelming love he enjoys from the good people of Warri South West and the confidence reposed in him to deliver quality representation, even as he promised to work hard to attract more dividends of democracy for them in order to reciprocate the love of his people for him.

“The only way I can pay these followers back and express my appreciation and gratitude to them is by working hard towards ensuring better lives for my people when I am elected as their representative in the Delta State House of Assembly,” he pledged in a tone filled with great humility and purpose.