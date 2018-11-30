OKIRIKA MOURNS LATE CHIEF TONY ANENIH; DESCRIBES HIM AS A POLITICAL COLOSSUS, MENTOR AND FATHER FIGURE

A renowned business man, Publisher and leading political figure from Gbaramatu kingdom in Warri South West LGA of Delta State, Mr. Tony Okirika, has expressed his deep condolences to the family of the late Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih, describing the passing of the great politician and elder statesman as a monumental loss not only to his immediate family, but indeed to the entire Edo State, the South South region and the country as a whole.

Mr. Okirika’s condolence message was contained in a personal tribute where he eulogized the late statesman, extolled his distinguished personality and highlighted some of the outstanding contributions of Chief Anthony Anenih to the collective socio/political development of the country, as well as his massive influence in the evolution and transformation of Nigeria’s political space and during his active years in partisan politics.

“It is with a heavy heart, filled with deep sadness and huge sense of loss that I and the entire Okirika family of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Delta State, mourn the monumental passing of a great man; Chief Anthony Akhakon Anenih, CFR, the Iyasele of Esanland, who transited to glory on October 28, 2018.

“Chief Tony Anenih was a father-figure and an irreplaceable source unparalleled generosity, goodwill and undiluted support and assistance to me and my immediate family headed by my father, Dr. (Chief) Wellington Okirika, CON, and words can never be enough to capture the extra-ordinary benevolence and periodic intervention which Pa Anenih extended to me and my family at times when it seemed that all hope was lost,” Okirika mourned.

Recalling the attributes of Chief Anenih to national development in the tribute, Mr. Okirika, who is also the Publisher of Dandora Magazine, said that: “Chief Anenih was a frontline figure in the annals of our country’s political history, who lived a life of service to his fatherland, his state, his community and his family. One of his greatest attributes was his overflowing charity and generosity to all whose loyalty were not in doubt. Chief Anenih was a consummate elder statesman and a pan-Nigerian patriot who played several critical roles in the shaping and sustenance of our country’s democracy. He served the nation to the best of his ability and contributed tremendously to deepening our democracy and setting the nation on the path of progress at the end of many decades of military rule”.

Okirika also eulogized the late political sage thus: “He was a great Nigerian and nationalist, a light bearer who interacted and related with heroic leaders, nation builders and statesmen and women, across generations. He was a brilliant administrator, fine officer of the Nigerian Police who rose to the pinnacle and retired as a full Commissioner of Police, a quintessential indigene and democratic icon, who made innumerable sacrifices for the unity, stability and development of our dear nation and Edo/Delta states from the days of the old Bendel State”.

The tribute noted that Chief Tony Anenih, as he was fondly addressed by all, was “A humble leader, a political kingmaker, a colossus of immeasurable proportions, a master strategist, a political oracle and a wonderful role model, who was very vast in the art of masterminding political alignments and re-alignments, the place of Chief Tony Anenih in the pantheon of our history as a nation is forever etched in the annals of our historic chronicles as a sovereign nation, independent nation”.

Mr. Okirika then condoled the family, saying: “My deep, heartfelt condolences goes out to his family at this time of great loss and I pray the good Lord to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. May his gentle soul rest peacefully in the bosom of the Lord. Amen,” the tribute concluded.