OKOWA HAS FULFILLED PROMISES TO DELTANS, DESERVES SECOND TERM – Aniagwu

Chief press secretary to Delta state governor, Charles Aniagwu, on Wednesday, November 28, declared that Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has passed all the necessary tests and done all he needed to do for the people of Delta state to qualify him for re-election in the 2019 polls.

Aniagwu, who spoke during an interactive programme put together by the Delta Online Publishers Forum (DOPF) tagged FRONTLINE, in Asaba, the Delta state capital, asserted that the visible and verifiable landmark projects and initiatives implemented across the three senatorial zones of the state by Governor Okowa, were sufficient to ensure his second term victory come 2019.

The Delta Governor’s media manager, who fielded questions from media gurus in the online constituency spoke on the several projects already executed in the state which are part of the promises made by the state governor during the inception of the government on May 29, 2015, even as he noted that an election is like an individual wanting to gain admission into the university, stating that Governor Okowa has passed all the tests for promotion to second term in the 2019 general elections.

He said the governor deserved the second term having scored excellence in all the examinations before him,adding that Governor Okowa has been able to prove his programmes right and they have impacted positively on the lives of the people of the state.

Aniagwu said: “He (Okowa) brought out reforms in various sectors and he has completed them creditably well. Have created jobs, yes, we have created jobs. We have created platforms to make people create and get jobs. We have directly 6000 people in our job creation scheme. We are not doing it for political reasons.

“We have taken development to the creeks and the people are happy and willing to support the government. A number of youths have gone into agriculture. In a few weeks from now, we are going to launch our rice” he affirmed.

Speaking further, Aniagwu said, “We have built a number of schools. We took advantage of the UBEC law, we have paid our counterpart funds and renewed our primary schools across the state. The storm drainage is part of our efforts to make the state capital take a new look.

“Our roads are connecting to the rural communities. At the end of this administration, we are going to surpass the expectation of the people of Delta state. We have passed our examinations and garnered good grades for admission to second term. We are quite confident that the people of Delta state will vote for us. We are even looking at 5/5 in the vote for Governor Okowa.”

Responding to questions on the condition of roads in the state, Aniagwu said: “When we came on board we said we will take care of roads in all the local government areas of the state. Before we came on board, the Ughelli-Asaba contractor was not paid. The Okpanam road, a penny was not paid before we came on board.

“We have done a number of roads. We have linked local governments to each other by roads. Maryam Babangidda Way, at the end of its completion, will be like Summit Road. In all honesty, we do not want to play politics with projects. This is why we say we need time to consolidate on what we are doing.”

When asked to comment on the allegation that only members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state are being empowered by the state government, Aniagwu debunked the allegation, insisting that the beneficiaries of the state government’s job creation scheme were not politicians, even as he explained the proper selection process which involved going to the internet and filling the form which was open to all Deltans.

“We do not use politics to select the people. That process is not politicised,” he stressed, adding that the chief job creation officer, Professor Eric Eboh, is not a politician.

Aniagwu further affirmed that the agricultural programme, skills acquisition programmes and health schemes have nothing to do with politics, noting: “So our empowerment scheme is not one sided, not only PDP members are engaged,,” he said.