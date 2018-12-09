WE’RE READY TO DELIVER OKOWA FOR SECOND TERM, COMPLETE ANIOMA TENURE – Nwoko ***Confirms Funding Ugboko, Onicha-Ugbo Road Project

By: Patrick Ochei

The newly appointed Deputy Chairman of Governor Okowa’s Governorship Campaign Council, Prince Ned Nwoko has declared that the Campaign Team is ready to deliver Senator Ifeanyi Okowa as a second time Governor of Delta State in 2019, adding that Anioma must continue in office to complete their two terms mandate.

He made this statement on arrival in the state when inspecting the ongoing STARS University project at Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Ned Nwoko affirmed that Governor Okowa had made the right decision with the team he had put together ahead of the 2019 Governorship election, maintaining that victory is sure for him.

The renowned philanthropist equally confirmed funding the Idumuje-Ugboko/Onicha-Ugbo federal road project, awarded to ULO Consultants Ltd by the NDDC.

Prince Ned Nwoko stated that the federal road linking Onicha-Ugbo and Idumuje-Ugboko to Abuja had long been abandoned until efforts were made by him to get it awarded by the NDDC.

However, the Anioma humanist took over the funding of the remaining portion of 2km by releasing N100 million to ULO to complete the construction.

According to him, “I am not doing this for any political reasons. I am doing this for the people. My people cannot easily access their communities or travel conveniently due to the dilapidated nature of the road.

That was my pain and what pushed me to fund the contract. We give God the glory for the ability to reduce the pain my people go through on that road”, Ned posited.

The popular politician also hinted that he was sure of victory when judgment is eventually given on the case he instituted against the serving Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, whom he is challenging over eligibility to represent the District and of course the alleged manipulation during the senatorial primary election of the PDP.

Meanwhile, in his opinion as the contractor for the rehabilitation of the Idumuje-Ugboko/Onicha-Ugbo failed road, the Chairman of ULO Consultants Ltd, Chief Uche Louis Okpuno commended Prince Ned Nwoko for his forthrightness and love for his people, appreciating him for making the reconstruction job possible.

Okpuno therefore, assured of keeping to the standard as agreed in the contract agreement.

Moreover, Prince Ned Nwoko will be officially inaugurated tomorrow as the Deputy Chairman of Governor Okowa’s Campaign Organization, alongside other prominent PDP members appointed to work for the victory of the Party in the 2019 general election.