Onwodi Tasks Politicians to Embrace Excellence, Diverse Income Streams, As Didoz Lounge Bags Best Nigeria Club of The Year Award

Frontline Delta State politician and leading proprietor in the Nigerian entertainment and hospitality industry, Engr. Fidel Onwodi, has called on Nigerian politicians to always strive for excellence in the delivery of democracy dividends to the people, even as he has urged those venturing into the political terrain to explore and embrace other sources of income rather than transform themselves into ‘professional’ politicians, and depend on government patronage, as the only avenue of economic survival.

Engr. Onwodi gave this admonition, when his hospitality and entertainment outfit, Didoz Club and Lounge, a renowned night club in Nigeria, was presented with the prestigious Ikeja City Award of Excellence, as the Best Club of the Year 2018, for its outstanding services in the entertainment and hospitality industry in the Country.

The excellence award was presented to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Club, Engr. Fidel Onwodi by the president of Ikeja City Awards, Mr. Olugbemiro Sola, during an impressive and colourful ceremony to mark the 13th anniversary of the Ikeja City Excellence Awards, on Sunday, 9 December, 2018 at the influential Presken Hotel and Resort Limited, Ikeja, Lagos the commercial Capital of Nigeria.

Presenting the Award to Engr. Onwodi, the President of Ikeja City Awards, Mr. Olugbemiro, described Didoz bar and lounge, as the fantastic and visionary enterprise of a creative genius, who has the knack for delivering excellence and high quality, adding that the establishment had, over the years, operated with the finest standards and global best practices of the industry obtainable in advanced countries of the world like America and Europe.

“Your standard is of International class and with all amount of sincerity, Didoz has redefined night clubbing and entertainment in Nigeria. With what you have done you have indeed added value to the entertainment, hospitality and gaming industry in our dear country, Nigeria.

“Mr. Chairman, to arrive at our decision which we are executing today, we put into consideration, not only standard, but also appreciate the fact that this club being honored, has provided jobs to very many of our people in this country, thereby helping to curb the unemployment challenge in Nigeria. I therefore, on behalf of the Ikeja City Awards, present to you, this Award of Excellence as the Best Club of the Year 2018, to the glory of God,” Olugbemiro pronounced.

Responding on behalf of the Establishment, the CEO of Didoz Club and Lounge, Engr. Fidel Onwodi, who was accompanied to the Awards ceremony by top management of Didoz Group, expressed the appreciation of the company for the award and while pledging that the management of the Night Club would not relent in their efforts in maintaining the excellent standards they have established over the years, dedicated the award to every staff of the Club who he noted, God had used as instruments to attaining the height they have achieved in the hospitality and entertainment industry in Nigeria.

In a Chat with newsmen after the event, Engr. Onwodi said that his driving passion has always been to strive for excellence in all his endeavours, adding that even as a renowned politician he has continued to grow his business without for one day depending on government patronage for survival and sustenance.

“Politics is an opportunity to serve the people with their resources adding your own; it is not for us to make money. Real people with the Love for the people don’t make money in politics, rather, they add their own resources into politics and governance, for the fact that it is a calling and not a business where you make money,” Onwodi noted.

The young and hugely successful Delta born entrepreneur, then called on politicians to diversify their economic base in order to reduce their dependence on government patronage.

“Instead of waiting for government to provide remunerations for them, politicians should endeavour to have other streams of incomes, strive for excellence and provide employment for others,” Onwodi stated.

Speaking further, the brilliant Engineer and renowned business man, also urged government to provide more conducive environment for Small and Medium Enterprises and businesses, where jobs could be created, noting that government alone cannot employ everybody.

“Government should encourage the growth of SMEs in order to create more platforms for jobs creation, employment and self dependence for our teeming youths and entrepreneurs in Nigeria”, he stressed.

Engr. Fidel Onwodi, a well known PDP chieftain in Delta State from Aniocha North Local Government area, who had earlier hinted of his ambition to vie for one of the elective positions in his Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency in the 2019 elections, but changed his mind in the interest of his people and party unity, also used the opportunity to appeal to all aggrieved politicians in Aniocha North and Delta State to work together for the re-election of Hon. Emeka Nwaobi into the State House of Assembly, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the Governor of Delta State for a second term and indeed all other candidates of the PDP in the 2019 general elections.

He said: “I’m also aggrieved and disgruntled, but I remained in the party because I believe it is only through PDP that meaningful development can continue to come to Anioma Nation. I therefore appeal and urge one and all to work together and support all our candidates, in the interest of our party, PDP and for the good and development of our people and Aniocha North LGA,” he pleaded.

Engr. Fidel Onwodi, who enjoyed a thriving and very successful professional career as a brilliant and highly sought after Engineer with several multi-national oil companies, gave up his lucrative oil and gas industry career, where he was steadily rising into the ranks of a young, well respected corporate titan and icon in the industry, to serve his people in the political terrain and, as an active grassroots politician, was a onetime House of Representatives aspirant for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal constituency where he contested for the seat with Rt. Hon. Onyeameachi Mrakpor at the 2014 Primary elections of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP..

The well attended Ikeja City Awards ceremony was witnessed by very eminent and influential personalities in the city of Lagos, including the representative of the APC Governorship Candidate for Lagos State, Chief Babajide San-olu, the Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, Engr. Mojeed Balogun and the Chairman of Presken Hotel and Resorts, Mr. Momoh Kadiri who chaired the ceremony, amongst others.