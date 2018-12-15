Ossai, Ugbomah Commend Okowa, DTSG for Approving Beneku-Kwale Link Bridge, Obi-Ogo Eziokpor/Umuoshi Eziokpor

By Emmanuel Enebeli

The Delta State Government has been commended for her continuous infrastructural development of the state, especially in the creation and construction of roads and bridges that connect the towns and villages in Delta state.

Making the commendation, the Executive Director Social Services Development, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Dr. Samuel Ossai, while reacting to the approval of the construction of the Bridge linking Kwale, in Ndokwa West, and Beneku, Ndokwa East, across the Ase River, and the Obi-Ogo Eziokpor/Umuoshi Eziokpor roads, said the approval was a welcomed development, as the construction will end the pains of the people and improve the economic development of the area.

“This is a welcomed development, as the people of these areas will be properly integrated in the main stream of economic and social development”.

He pointed out that the linking of Kwale and Beneku is overdue, as the use of the old system of Pontoon had deprived the people of accelerated economic and social development.

Dr. Ossai, said that roads are vital to the development of any society, and the attention on the Kwale-Beneku link bridge, and the approved roads of Obi-Ogo Eziokplor/Umuoshi Eziokpor roads will open these areas for economic investments, most especially as these areas are big sources of foods, which are often lost because of lack of access roads to evacuate the farm products.

“Roads are vital to the economic and social development of any nation, and community. With these approvals, the interaction between the people of Ndokwa east and Ndokwa West, and other Nigerians, will increase, as the fear of crossing the Ase River with pontoon, or canoe will no longer hinder such interaction. So also, the Obi-Ogo Eziokpor/Umuoshi Eziokpor roads.

“These areas are very vital to the development of Delta State, as the Beneku area has a great deposit of oil and gas, a vital contribution to the development of the state. So also the Source of vital food items, as Ndokwa nation is a great source of food for the nutrition of the people of the state, as plantains, vegetables, yams and animal products exist in large quantity in the area.

“I have to specially thank the Executive Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for listening to the demands of the people of Ndokwa nation. I thank the EXCO members for working together with our amiable governor,” he concluded.

In a related development, a former House of Assembly Aspirant for the Ndokwa East Constituency Seat, Engr. Philip Ugbomah has hailed the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Delta state government, for the final approval of the construction of the bridge between Kwale-Beneku across the Ase River, describing it as a sign that the pains of the people who had been using canoes and pontoon as means to connect to the two communities and other settlements in the Ndokwa east, will soon be over.

Engr. Ugbomah pointed out that the people of the Ndokwa east, especially those from the Beneku, Okpai axis had for years transverse the area with pains using the pontoon, and canoes, as it is wrong at these time of development of the world.

He stated that, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had made the promise, when the traditional ruler of okapi kingdom visited him, and the governor had kept to that promise.

“The use of pontoon and canoes is an old practice, and this is overdue. But thank God for our amiable Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for keeping to his words. He promised the traditional ruler of Okpai he will construct the bridge, and he had fulfilled that promise”.

“With this approval, the pains of the people of Ndokwa East, especially those that use that river for their business and going to their places will soon be over. I thank the governor for keeping to his word.”

However, the successful Civil Engineer, and Managing Director of CPU Construction Company, has appealed to the state government to approve more bridges and roads for the Ndokwa East, as large expanse of the area is not motorable, especially during the rainy season.

“Ndokwa East still needs more attention. We need more roads, bridges and I appeal to the state government to come to the aid of the area. The area is a blessing to the state. It’s not just in terms of oil and gas deposits, but also in terms of food production, which if given attention will generate huge employment for the citizens of the state.