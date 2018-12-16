2919: DELTA APC DEDICATES CAMPAIGN/ ELECTIONS TO GOD, AS OGBORU, UDUAGHAN, OMO-AGEGE, JONES SAY IT’S TIME TO TAKE OVER DELTA

The All Progressive Congress, APC Delta State Chapter, has commenced the journey to victory in Delta State, with the dedication of its campaign committee to God and a pledge to win all the key elective positions in Delta State, in the 2019 elections.

This revelation was made at an inter-denominational service organized to dedicate the All Progressives’ Congress 2019 general elections Campaigns in Delta State in the hands of God Almighty at the Rainbow Christian Assembly, Warri.

Addressing the congregation at the Thanksgiving/dedication church service, the All Progressive Chieftains of Chief Great Ogboru, the Governorship flagbearer of the Party, former Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator representing Delta Central, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and the Chairman of a faction of the party in the state, Prophet Jones Erue, spoke in one voice that, 2019 is for the party to take over the governance of Delta state and bring a new dawn and light of development to what they described as years of slavery and underdevelopment of the state, by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

In his own comments, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, the Immediate Past Governor of Delta State and APC 2019 Delta South Senatorial Candidate said that one of the ways to win election is through dedication of the electioneering process to God, especially through praises.

Dr. Uduaghan who spoke on behalf of the party, after raising a popular gospel tune, “Awesome God”, and acknowledging that Chief Great Ogboru was now in one camp with him, said that one secret of victory (including election victory) is praising God and that the issue of who wins the 2019 elections in Delta State, is already a settled one, as both he and Chief Ogboru, who had been foes in the past, are now together in the APC.

The former Governor traced the events that led to his joining the progressive fold and noted that when two opposite battle leaders are now on the same side, it is easy to predict victory. “I know how we had been doing it (against each other) before and with us now in one camp, victory is already sure come 2019.

“Political battles are not easy. Personally, I do not neglect the place of prayer in everything that I do. That is why we have come here as a party to dedicate our campaigns to God,” he stressed. Speaking on the crises that had rocked the state chapter of the party, Dr. Uduaghan, while admitting that all had not been well with the party in the state, assured that peace had returned to the party, even as he made a pledged to the Church and Deltans of purposeful governance if the party wins the 2019 elections. The Senatorial Candidate said, “though the process of the primaries were not easy, but we thank God that he saw us through our turbulent time. We have come to God to dedicate our campaigns to God and ask him to give us the spirit of unity. We want to assure the Church and Delta State that as a party, the welfare of the people will be our priority and we shall bring about innovations to governance.

“APC has had challenges, but peace has returned to the party,” Uduaghan confirmed confidently.

On his part, the Senator representing Delta Central in the Nigerian Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, affirmed that with the configuration of the different personalities in the party, the time to liberate the state has been set.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the thanksgiving service, the Senator stated that the focus of the state party leadership is to win convincingly in the state and also return President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

“With the configuration put in place, especially of the personalities, Delta state will be liberated, and while I will return to the Senate, we will also return President Buhari to power in 2019.”

The Governorship candidate of the Party, Chief Great Ogboru, who also spoke in the same confident tone, assured Deltans of better governance come 2019, saying that now is his turn to govern Delta State as it had already been foretold.

He said that because victory was already assured, the APC Delta State had come to formerly dedicate the campaign committee and the entire process of the 2019 project to God, to forestall any obstacles that may prevent the journey to victory from being smooth and successful.

The presiding state chairman of APC, Prophet Jones Erue, said that it had been shown to him that he will produce and lead the next governor of Delta State to the Government House in Delta as the Chairman of the Party, and his assignment is to fulfil that in 2019.

In an interview with newsmen, the Director-General, Ogboru Campaign Organisation, Chief Peters Omaruaye, described the dedication of the campaign structure first to God, as a sign of matured politicking that the APC have adopted to provide the party a resounding victory zcome 2019, “It may interest you to know that our governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, is a man of faith who ensures that whatever he does, he brings in God.

“So we decided to allow God to lead the way as we begin the process towards getting Delta electorates to make wise decisions by electing Chief Ogboru, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and other APC candidates, so that together we can salvage our dear state, by making it the pride of South South in particular and Nigeria in general.

“The idea became more attractive because the times are not normal, so we are appreciating God in advance by building on solid foundation, because unless the Lord builds, we labour in vain,” Chief Omaruaye said.

In his own exhortation, a well respected clergy man, Very Rev. Father Oghenekweruwe Abaka of the Warri Catholic Diocese, who spoke and prayed at the thanksgiving service, asked that God’s Intervention through the Holy Spirit, will guide the minds of Deltans to make choices of their own.

“We pray for a heart turned to make a decision of peace, development, transformation and contentment. That god will use all as an instrument to transform the state, to a desired place for all,” he prayed.

Other Ministers who spoke at the event included the General Overseer of the Church, Apostle Dave Henman-Ackah, as well as Prophet Gilbert Osei and different men of God who prayed during the thanksgiving/dedication service and called on Deltans to allow the Holy Spirit to lead them to make a wise decision, even as they told the members of the APC that 2019 will not be easy, and they have to work hard and pray to God always.

The event, which was held at the Rainbow Christian Assembly, Airport Road, Warri, Delta State, witnessed the attendance of many APC Chieftains from across the state.