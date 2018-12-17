Clergy Admonishes Christians To Meditate On God’s Word

The Senior Pastor and Founder of HEIRS OF SALVATION GOSPEL CHURCH, Umuagu Quarters, Asaba, Pastor Ernest Otunkor has counselled Christians and believers to earnestly seek the face of God in all their lives affairs, stating that the Word of God must be daily meditated upon and faithfully applied at all times.

He gave this advice during the 2018 Thanksgiving celebration of the church with the THEME: “GOD’S GRACE FOUND ME”.

PASTOR OTUNKOR, who is also the General Manager of Tree Crop Unit of the Delta State Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the President of Ewulu Christian Believers Association of Nigeria(ECBAN); admonished Christians to seek God’s grace in whatever venture they found themselves.

He testified of the goodness of God upon him and of course God’s faithfulness that propelled him to found HEIRS OF SALVATION GOSPEL CHURCH, adding that he almost lost the grace of God in 2015 and 2016 when he almost devoted all his time to his job forgetting to serve his God as he used to do.

He said that throughout those years his struggle was almost in vain, until he had to retrace his steps. This singular act led him to tag the theme of the 2018 Annual Thanksgiving as “GOD’S GRACE FOUND ME”.

He recounted that since 2017 and 2018 that he went back to his normal service to God, His grace upon him, family and congregation has been formidable beyond his imagination.

In a brief sermon taken from the book of Psalm 23:1-6, Pastor Victor Ezechie extolled God’s faithfulness to mankind, especially when one keeps to His commands.

He charged the congregation to be resolute in their faith, maintaining that as far as we believe in Christ Jesus, the Lord would remain our shepherd and would never allow us to fall prey to our enemies.

The man of God equally admonished Christians to accept Christ as their Lord and personal Saviour, stressing that He is ever ready to provide and protect them at all times.

Pastor Victor Ezechie said that God’s faithfulness goes a long way to providing His Grace to mankind. He said that he was overwhelmed by the theme of the Thanksgiving, “God’s Grace Found Me”.

He therefore, called on all Christians to live according to God’s commands and be rest assured that His grace would always find them.

Pastor Ezechie used the occasion to call on all present at the Thanksgiving to accept Christ as their Saviour and work according to His commands, assuring that His promises in the book of Psalm 23 would not depart from them.

The high point of the Thanksgiving was the celebration of excellence by the founder/pastor of HEIRS OF SALVATION GOSPEL CHURCH to some distinguished members who through one way or the other contributed their quota to the growth of the church.

Finally, there was Thanksgiving offering by both members of the church, family, invited guests and members of Ewulu Christian Believers Association of Nigeria(ECBAN).

AFOKOBAH CELESTINE

REPORTING.