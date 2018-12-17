NED NWOKO, AN EPITOME OF GREATNESS, COMPASSIONATE LEADERSHIP – Chief Onyeobi

By: Patrick Ochei

The amiable and highly cerebral Iyase of Asaba, Chief Patrick Isioma Goodluck Onyeobi, has eulogized the sterling qualities of the Anioma Star Prince, Hon. Ned Nwoko, describing him as an epitome of greatness, compassionate leadership and sincere love for his Anioma nation.

He made this assertion when Prince Ned Nwoko paid him an unscheduled visit, to felicitate with him after he gave his last daughter out in marriage recently.

The highly respected Traditional Prime Minister for the Asaba community, affirmed that Ned Nwoko is a great man who not only loves his Anioma people so much, but shows exemplary leadership that is always driven by compassion and passion for community development and human empowerment.

Onyeobi averred that if given the opportunity of political leadership, Ned Nwoko would be one individual that can take Anioma Nation to the next positive level.

“I must confirm to you that we all love him. We love him because he is a great man and a leader who loves Anioma Nation so well”, the Iyase concluded.

On why he came to the Iyase’s residence, Prince Ned Nwoko maintained that Chief Onyeobi remains a father to all.

He said that the mere fact that the Asagba of Asaba is not around has not created any vacuum in leadership, stating that Chief P.I.G Onyeobi had breached the gap in terms of showing leadership and fatherly concern to all and sundry.

” I came to greet our father. Again, to felicitate with him and family, having given out one of his daughter’s in marriage”, he explained.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting of the PDP Campaign Council where he holds sway as the Deputy Chairman, Prince Ned Nwoko affirmed that the campaign would be officially launched in January.

He called on every Anioma citizen and Deltan to go into the field to work towards delivering Governor Okowa for his second term in office.

He posited that apart from being the best Governor of Delta State since 1999, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa had broken records in human and infrastructural developments.

He however, called on his kits and kin of Anioma extraction, to join hands in delivering Governor Okowa for a second term, adding that Anioma Nation has only one Agenda as it stands, which he said it is to give Okowa the opportunity of completing the Anioma two terms mandate as Governor of Delta State.