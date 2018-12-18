DUMO LULU-BRIGGS FLAYS WIKE, PDP FOR MEDDLING IN RIVERS ACCORD PARTY AFFAIRS

David Diai

Rivers state governorship candidate of the Accord Party in the 2019 gubernatorial election, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has severely criticized the state governor Nyesom Wike and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the state, over what he describes as their meddlesomeness in the internal affairs of the Rivers state chapter of Accord Party, and warned both the governor and the PDP to steer clear of Rivers State Accord party processes in the run up to the general elections.

This terse admonition was contained in a strongly worded press statement issued by the Directorate of Communication, DLB CAMPAIGN ORGANIZATION and signed by Director of Communications Mr. Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo, who noted that though Rivers people are familiar with the antics, actions and utterance of the state government, the wise option to ignore their spurious allegations and general wolf cries, will become necessary once this timely warning to desist from poking their noses into Accord Party affairs, has been formally and categorically delivered in the public space, for the avoidance of any doubts whatsoever.

The statement, which is a reaction to the Rivers State Commissioner of Information, Barrister Emma Okah’s reported warning to INEC, in a national daily, against the “speculation that the Accord Party was soon to become a platform for candidates of the APC who have lately been entangled by judicial decisions’, clearly pointed out that the allegation was not only unfounded but is a reflection of the fear the ruling party has over confronting a revitalized Accord Party, as a formidable force poised to take over the reigns of governance in Rivers State, with Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs as its arrow head, in the 2019 governorship polls.

According to the statement, “the concerns are apparent, they have noticed that the party to beat in Rivers State is the rejigged and highly attractive Accord Party, which has the dynamic, charismatic and citizens-loved, Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs as its governorship candidate for the March 2nd 2019 election. The man who Rivers people have been waiting for is now the duly recognised Accord Party governorship candidate.”

The Director of Communications, DLB Campaign Organization, further stated unequivocally that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs is not in court with anybody/party over the APC congresses and primaries and while he has since resigned from the party, after withdrawn from the APC primaries and lodging his complaints with the party’s Appeals Panel, subsequently opted to give Rivers people the opportunity to decide his political fate by joining the Accord party, within the stipulated legal timeframe.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Accord Party in Rivers State does not only have Dumo Lulu-Briggs and Otua Nakwaasah as governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectfully, but the party parades a full complement of senatorial, and other legislative candidates that are poised to win the elections in Rivers State,” the statement noted emphatically.

While chastising the state government for wasting it’s time and Rivers state resources in sponsoring litigants and writing petitions to INEC to stop other candidates, instead of performing and delivering democracy dividends to the people, the statement decried the fact that only a government which has lost touch with the people would struggle to empty the race of credible candidates, even as it assured Rivers people that their prayer for a God-fearing and people-oriented governor has been answered with the presence of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs on the ballot as the candidate for the Accord Party, urging them to “ignore the last kicks of a dying horse and prepare for the liberation”.

Mr. Ijuye-Dagogo then advised the Rivers state Commissioner for Information, Emma Okah, to avail Governor Nyeson Wike of the overwhelming public opinion against his administration, even as he prodded the Rivers State governor to start preparing his handover notes in good time, prophesying that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, will win the 2019 governorship election and become the next governor of Rivers State, by the grace of God and the will of Rivers people.

The full statement titled: Rivers State Government meddlesomeness in the Accord party, is published below.

DLB CAMPAIGN ORGANIZATION

DIRECTORATE OF COMMUNICATION

PRESS STATEMENT

*Rivers State Government meddlesomeness in the Accord party*

Rivers people are familiar with the antics, distractive actions, utterances and behavioural traits of those who preside over our affairs as our state government. The people have learnt to ignore spurious allegations, blind calls and general wolf cries by those who are supposed to provide us leadership for four years. So when we read reports of the People’s Democratic Party and the state government meddling in the internal affairs of the All Progressives Congress, APC, we knew that it was only a moment of time before they poked their noses into the affairs of the Accord Party in the state.

The Rivers State Commissioner of Information, Barrister Emma Okah was reported in a national daily to have warned INEC against the “speculation that the Accord Party was soon to become a platform for candidates of the APC who have lately been entangled by judicial decisions which annulled candidates filed by the Rivers State chapter of the party “.

Of course, the concerns are apparent, they have noticed that the party to beat in Rivers State is the rejigged and highly attractive Accord Party, which has the dynamic, charismatic and citizens-loved, Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs as its governorship candidate for the March 2nd 2019 election. The man who Rivers people have been waiting for is now the duly recognised Accord Party governorship candidate.

We understand their worries and sympathise with them. If they were rejoicing over the crisis in the APC and Rivers people suddenly find a credible candidate in the Accord party, then their joy is short-lived.

The busy Dumo Lulu Briggs Governorship Campaign Organisation, would ordinarily not dignify the PDP well-known gimmicks with a response, but has decided, in the interest of the public, to put the records straight.

We state unequivocally that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs is not in court with anybody/party over the APC congresses and primaries, as he withdrew from the APC primaries, lodged his complaints with the party’s Appeals Panel and subsequently resigned from the party. Thereafter, he decided, within stipulated legal timeframe, to give Rivers people the opportunity to decide his fate in the Accord party.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Accord Party in Rivers State does not only have Dumo Lulu-Briggs and Otua Nakwaasah as governorship and deputy governorship candidates respectfully, but the party parades a full complement of senatorial, and other legislative candidates that are poised to win the elections in Rivers State.

We therefore advise Commissioner Emma Okah to avail the Governor the overwhelming public opinion against him, so Governor Nyesom Wike can start preparing his handover note in good time. By the will of Rivers people and the grace of God, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, will win the election and become the next governor of Rivers State.

A performing state government will not waste time sponsoring litigants or writing INEC to stop other candidates. Only the government which has lost touch with the people would struggle to empty the race of credible candidates. Let it, therefore, be known to Rivers people that their prayer for a God-fearing and people-oriented governor is answered and Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs is on the ballot as the candidate for the Accord Party. They should, therefore, ignore the last kicks of a dying horse and prepare for the liberation.

God deliver, liberate and bless Rivers State Accordingly.

Sotonye Ijuye-Dagogo

Director of Communications