OKOWA, BEST DELTA GOVERNOR SINCE 1999 – Nwoko

By Andy Emephia

The Vice Chairman of Delta PDP Campaign Council Hon Prince Ned Nwoko has affirmed that Senator Dr lfeanyi Arthur OKOWA is heads above his peers since 1999

The Anioma Legal luminary of international repute and doyen of the Paris club refunds that took Nigeria out of recession also stated that Anioma nation deserves a second term at Dennis Osadebay house Asaba come the 2019 guber elections through OKOWA’s emergence

Speaking with newsmen, on Monday December 16, while on a felicitation visit to the lyase of Asaba. Chief Patrick Onyeobi over the successful marriage ceremony of his daughter over the weekend, the Pan Anioma icon and Founder of the first sports university in subsaharan Africa called STARS University ldumuje ugboko in Aniocha north noted with satisfaction that Governor Okowa had performed creditably well in job creation peace building , public private sector partnerships but of immense visibility is the unprecedented road construction across the three senatorial districts of the state that has earned him the “road master” tag

While congratulating Deltans on the success recorded by team Delta who won the just concluded National Sports festival courtesy of the Govermor,s support to the team_ Hon Prince Nwoko said OKOWA is deserving of a ”sports master” award

On the PDP campaign councils vision to ensure victory for all the party s candidates in the 2019 general elections the Anioma Star Prince disclosed that full and uninterrupted campaigns will commence by January next year

Hon Prince Nwoko also described the lyase of Asaba Chief Patrick Onyeobi as a very strong pillar of support for the Asagba ln council adding that with Onyeobi s administrative experience garnered as Secretary to defunct Bendel State. Asaba was privileged to have him at a time like this holding forts in the absence of the Asagba