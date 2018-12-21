Delta NUJ Set to Host Live Guber Debate for Okowa, Others

PRESS RELEASE

The Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council, has concluded plans to engage all the gubernatorial candidates of the various political parties in a live Media Debate.

A statement issued in Asaba by the Chairman of the Delta State Council of the NUJ, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu, indicates that the debate will be beamed live on the African Independent Television (AIT) and some other Media outfits in the Country.

The aim is to avail Deltans both at home and the diaspora, the opportunity to make informed decision on the candidate to vote as it would also afford all the candidates of the political parties window to showcase their policies and programmes in line with global practices.

The debate will hold at a date and time that would be announced soon, and we promise in line with our constitutional role as watchdogs of the society and agenda setters to be unbiased, transparent, just and fair to all.

Let it also be noted that all the candidates will be given equal time and opportunity to drive home their points as will be spelt out by the guideline that will soon be released for the debate.

The statement urged all gubernatorial candidates of the various Parties in the State to key into the plan towards showcasing their suitability for the exalted post of Governor of the State.

It stated further that the programme was completely the arrangement of the NUJ in the State in collaboration with the AIT and some select media organizations.

Ikeogwu, however, added that NUJ Delta State is open to partnership with individuals, civil societies with bias in transparent, credible fair and purposeful election and cooperate organization interested in entrenching true democracy in Nigeria.