Ossai Urges Delta Community to Embrace Love, Unity, Togetherness in Spirit of Xmas

OBIARUKU/Nigeria: As the people of the world welcome the Christmas celebration, the people of Ebedei in Ukwuani Local Government Area, have been admonished on the need to stop every action that had caused the retrogression of the community and forge a common front for development of the community.

Making this call the Executive Director, Social Services Development, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development commission, DESOPADEC, Dr. Samuel Ossai during a townhall meeting with the chiefs of the community, reminded the people that the community was well known for her unity, and strength, but because of some petty issues, the people are now fragmented, which had derailed development, and attention from development agencies.

He said that within the various quarters of the community, there are spates of internal crises which does not speak well of the people, and as such it scares away those who want to contribute to the development of the community.

“The spate of internal crisis in different quarters of Ebedei, have brought division to us, let us go back to our various homes and quarters and work on our people and child the need to live harmoniously.” He pleaded.

“Let us show love, live in unity and togetherness, because its only will have this attributes that Ebedei will enjoy government and other development agencies attention, especially when your sons and daughters are appointed into positions like where I am today.”

“Let us continue to preach peace.”

Dr. Ossai also used the occasion to appeal to the people of the community to continue to show supports towards the government of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, and work for his reelection, and that of all the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidates in the area.

In their response, the council of chiefs of Ebedei thanked the Executive Director for finding time to identify with them, as they expressed regret over the state of affairs of the community they once pride as the citadel of love in Ukwuani.

They saw the peace initiative as a welcome Development and timely, stating they would strive to provide the enabling environment needed for reconciliation of all issues that has created division in the clan to be put aside.