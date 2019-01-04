2019: WE WON’T LOSE SLEEP OVER OSHIOMHOLE’S THREAT, OKOWA’LL WIN AGAIN – Funkekeme *Delta PDP Set to Flag-Off Campaign in Oghara, Friday Jan. 4

All is now set for the flag off of the Delta state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Oghara Township Stadium, Friday, January 4, 2019.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat of the State PDP Campaign Council, on Thursday Jan 3, the Director General of the Council, Rt. Hon. Funkekeme Solomon said the media parley was necessary because it is the right of Deltans to know why the party was campaigning to sell its candidates across board.

“For the governorship, it is to tell the people that we are satisfied that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has been a good ambassador of our party, having performed well. He has governed well by ensuring that peace and security prevailed in the state. His engagements have brought improved security and peace,” Chief Solomon said.

He continued: “Okowa has constructed about 400 roads, built about 300 drainages and the perennial flood in the state is being addressed comprehensively through the storm drainage water project. He has also completed high flying projects like the Asaba Township stadium.

“In sports, Okowa not only encouraged local sports talents at both local and national sports events, by hosting and also participating in and winning several national regular and age grade championships, he equally put Delta on the continental and global sporting calendar with the hosting of the All African Athletics Championship and the provision of conducive camping facility for the super Eagles, who not only trained in Asaba and then jetted out through the Asaba International Airport to play South Africa’s national team and qualify for the next African Nations cup in Csmeroun, but also hosted an international FIFA graded friendly game with Uganda at the state-of-the- Art Stephen Keshi international stsdium.”

Speaking further, Chief Solomon said Delta state is peaceful because the governor has addressed the issue of equity in the distribution of democratic dividends to the people across the three senatorial districts in a manner that is devoid of rancour, stressing that the ethnic complaints in terms of allocation of projects has now become a thing of the past.

“He has delivered on his promises and we are asking him to contest again to complete two terms because he needs to continue in order to complete the projects that he has started,” Funkekeme Solomon said.

Pointing out that Governor Okowa also needs to complete the eight year-term that is due to Delta North Senatorial District, with Delta Central and Delta South have already had, the PDP Campaign DG explained that the principle of rotation of the governorship has brought about peace in the state with all the groups having a sense of belonging.

“Okowa is entitled constitutionally for a second term and as a Delta Northerner, he is also entitled to second term like the Delta Central and Delta South have had. First, he has performed, he is entitled to second term as it is constitutionally guaranteed and as one from Delta North. And as a political party, PDP has performed in Delta State, it is a peaceful State, yes, we have had our challenges and overcome them”, Solomon said.

Fielding questions from the media at the press conference, he asserted that the principle of rotating the governorship is a Delta State policy and a PDP policy. “It is to give every Deltan and every part of Delta a sense of belonging. It is a beautiful policy that talks about equity and sense of belonging. And it is in accordance with Section 14 of the Constitution that says every part shall have a sense of belonging. There are people who are today in the All Progressives Congress (APC) who benefitted from that this policy of rotation,” Solomon noted pointedly, adding that this rotational policy was the reason why somebody from a small ethnic group could become governor and serve two terms.

“PDP has done well and Deltans know this and they will vote massively for Governor Okowa. We don’t need to buy anybody. Deltans know that governing a state is not a tea party, or for a serial contestant who sees contesting for election as means of making money.

“Those who want rotational governorship are peace makers, and those who are against peace will curry the wrath of God,” Solomon said quoting many scriptures to support his submissions.

On the issue of unclaimed PVCs, Solomon said urged those who have not collected theirs to do so, even as he stoutly dismissed the threats of the National Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, who has threatened that the APC, under his chairmanship will take over Delta state at all cost.

Solomon said: “We can’t lose sleep over Oshiomhole. Has he finished with Okorocha, Amosun, Amaechi and others? He has more than enough to contend with in his party. Delta state and Edo State have borders and we are peaceful neighbours. Oshiomhole has more than enough to contend with on his table. We are not losing sleep for him,” Funkekeme posited confidently.

With Funkekeme Solomon at the press conference were Rt. Hon. Pascal Adigwe, Director, Delta North, Dr. Timi Tonye, chairman of the Council’s Publicity Committee, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, Director of Publicity and his deputy, Prince Obaro Unuafe.