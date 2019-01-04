Fidel Onwodi Set to Sponsor Two Issele-Mkpitime Indigenes on Football Trials Abroad, As Chief Ugbolue Commends Him, Pledges Support For His Annual Indigenous Football Competitions

Prominent Nigerian Entertainment and hospitality industry guru, Engr. Fidel Onwodi, has again demonstrated his commitment to the Youth development and capacity building, with his approval to sponsor two indigenes of Issele-Mkpitime in Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State, for football trials abroad.

Onwodi made the pledge on Monday, 31December, 2018 during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Annual Issele-Mkpitime Football Competition, held at the Enuofu Primary School, Issele-Mkpitime.

The finals of the annual football tournament which Engr. Fidel Onwodi has constantly sponsored for three years, was between Idumu-omo quarters and Azugwu quarters of Issele-Mkpitime which attracted prominent indigenes of the community that included the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of G And G Nigeria Limited, Chief Henry Ugbolue.

The impressive and suspense filled competition witnessed the winning of the coveted cup by the able bodied Team from Idumu-Omo quarters via a penalty shootout after playing full time without goals from the two sides.

Engr. Fidel Onwodi who was visibly impressed by the performance of the two teams during the duration of the final play, in presenting the cup and the prize money commended the prayers and said that by their performance he was able to identify two exceptional talents, Augustine Ojie and Aniemeke Ifeanyi, as a result of the competition and that he has decided to sponsor them on a football tries with a view to developing and exposing them to the outside world for their benefit and that of the community.

He said that he will continue to contribute his quota towards the overall development of Issele-Mkptime and Aniocha North in general adding that Youths should shone divisive tendencies and work toward building an enviable future for themselves.

Engr. Fidel who is a known grassroots politician in Delta State and Owner of Didoz, a renowned Night Club with outlets in Abuja, Lagos and Asaba, said that the Honorouble member representing Aniocha North in the Delta state House of Assembly Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi as a Youth, has demonstrated a enough love and passion for the people of Issele-Mkpitime, urging them to work towards voting him and the Governor in the General Elections.

In his remark at the event, Chief Henry Ugbolue who is the Ekwueme of Issele-Mkpitime and known for his philanthropic gestures in the community, commended Engr. Fidel Onwodi for consistently sponsoring the Issele-Mkpitime Annual Football Competition for three years, even as he applauded him for deeming it fit to sponsor two indigenes of the town for Football tries.

Chief Ugbolue said that as an unrepentant lover of the development of Issele-Mkpitime and her people, he will continue to support lofty ideals geared towards the development of the Community, assuring that he will join forces with Engr. Onwodi to continue to organize a befitting football tournament among the ten quarters of Issele-Mkptime by doubling the prize money across board, even as he promised to assist Onwodi in whatever means towards sponsoring the two indigenes of the community for a Football tries abroad.

Also at the event was the Councilor representing ward 5 Issele-Mkpitime and Issele-Azagba at the Aniocha North Local Government, Hon. Emma Ofili Ikenwa and the Special Assistant, Political to the Honoruable Member representing Aniocha North in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. KC Ugbolue amongst others.

Highpoint of the event which had Vincent Azuh as the Man of the Match was the presentation of the Wining Cup to the Captain of Idumu-Omo Quarters Football Team by the Sponsor, Engr. Fidel Onwodi assisted by Chief Henry Ugbolue.