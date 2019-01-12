2019 Polls: BBC SET TO CONDUCT DEBATES FOR GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATES  IN SEVERAL STATES

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Africa, has confirmed that it would host governorship debates in 10 states across Nigeria, agead of the March 2019 polls date.

It stated that the debate will be conducted in four languages including Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Pidgin.

The debate would also enable political candidates vying for different political offices to discuss issues affecting them in their own local language.

A news report sourced online states that the BBC, in a statement sent to newspaper outlets today, Saturday Jan. 12, said the debate stretch would see political candidates questioned on issues around economy, education, health, Infrastructure and creation of jobs in the country.

The Head of BBC West Africa, Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, disclosed that the debate aims to bring governance closer to the people.

“By conducting the debates in local languages, we aim to engage audiences, clarify the issues and further bridge the gap between candidates and the electorate. It brings governance closer to the people,” she said.

The debate which is themed ”Building Impactful Governance,” will host the first set of debates on January 10 by the Hausa service followed by two more debates each, through its newly launched services by BBC Igbo & Pidgin. Each are to host two debates in front of a live audience.

In its demand for public accountability, the British medium urges public engagement using #BBGovDebate to share its activities at various social media platform such as, Facebook and Instagram page, services website and via BBC partners.

The schedule for the debate is put up below.

Date: January 10 Hausa Service

State: Nasarawa

Candidates:

APC: A.A. Sule

NPRM: Labaran Maku

PDP: David Umbugadu

ZLP: Umaru Awe Doma

Date: January 17

State: Gombe

Candidates:

APC: Inuwa Yahaya

APGA: Wali Modibbo

PDP: Usman Bayero Nafada

PRP: Abdulghaniyu Bello

Date: January 31

State: Kano

Candidates:

APC Abdullahi Ganduje

NPM Mustapha Getso

PDP Abba Kabir Yusuf

PRP Salihu Sagir Takai

Date: January 18 Igbo Service

State: Imo

Candidates:

AA: Uche Nwosu

APC: Hope Uzodimma

APGA: Ifeanyi Araraume

PDP: Chukwuemeka Ihedioha

Date: January 25

State: Abia

Candidates:

APGA Alex Otti

APC Uche Ogar

PDP Okezie Ikpeazu

SDP Blessing Nwagba

Date: January 17 Pidgin Service

State: Akwa Ibom

Candidates:

APC: Nsima Ekere

PDP: Udom Emmanuel

PRP: Ekong Eyo

YDP: Nya Etok

Date: January 31

State: Rivers

Candidates:

APC: Tonye Cole

PDP: Nyesom Wike

ADC: Eniye Braide

ADP Victor Fingesi

Date: January 10

Yoruba Service State: Kwara

Candidates:

ACCORD: Ayorinde Adedoyin

ANRP: Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia

APC: Abdulrahman Abdulrazak

LABOUR: Issa Aremu

PDP: Razak Atunwa

Date: January 17

State: Lagos

Candidates:

APC: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

ADP: Babatunde Gbadamosi

ADC: Muyiwa Fafowora

PDP: Olujimi Agbaje

Date: February 1

State: Oyo

Candidates:

ADC: Olufemi Lanleyin

ADP: Alao Akala

APC: Adebayo Adelabu