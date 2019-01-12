News, Politics

2019 Polls: BBC SET TO CONDUCT DEBATES FOR GOVERNORSHIP CANDIDATES  IN SEVERAL STATES

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), Africa, has confirmed that it would host governorship debates in 10 states across Nigeria, agead of the March 2019 polls date.
It stated that the debate will be conducted in four languages including Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo and Pidgin.

The debate would also enable political candidates vying for different political offices to discuss issues affecting them in their own local language.

A news report sourced online states that the BBC, in a statement sent to newspaper outlets today, Saturday Jan. 12, said the debate stretch would see political candidates questioned on issues around economy, education, health, Infrastructure and creation of jobs in the country.

The Head of BBC West Africa, Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, disclosed that the debate aims to bring governance closer to the people.
“By conducting the debates in local languages, we aim to engage audiences, clarify the issues and further bridge the gap between candidates and the electorate. It brings governance closer to the people,” she said.
The debate which is themed ”Building Impactful Governance,” will host the first set of debates on January 10 by the Hausa service followed by two more debates each, through its newly launched services by BBC Igbo & Pidgin. Each are to host two debates in front of a live audience.

In its demand for public accountability, the British medium urges public engagement using #BBGovDebate to share its activities at various social media platform such as, Facebook and Instagram page, services website and via BBC partners.

The schedule for the debate is put up below.

Date: January 10

Hausa Service

State: Nasarawa
Candidates:

APC: A.A. Sule

NPRM: Labaran Maku

PDP: David Umbugadu

ZLP: Umaru Awe Doma

Date: January 17

State: Gombe
Candidates:

APC: Inuwa Yahaya

APGA: Wali Modibbo

PDP: Usman Bayero Nafada

PRP: Abdulghaniyu Bello

Date: January 31
State: Kano

Candidates:
APC Abdullahi Ganduje

NPM Mustapha Getso
PDP Abba Kabir Yusuf

PRP Salihu Sagir Takai

Date: January 18

Igbo Service

State: Imo

uzodioha

Candidates:

AA: Uche Nwosu

APC: Hope Uzodimma

APGA: Ifeanyi Araraume

PDP: Chukwuemeka Ihedioha
Date: January 25
State: Abia

Candidates:

APGA Alex Otti

APC Uche Ogar

PDP Okezie Ikpeazu

SDP Blessing Nwagba
Date: January 17

Pidgin Service

State: Akwa Ibom

udomekere

Candidates:

APC: Nsima Ekere

PDP: Udom Emmanuel
PRP: Ekong Eyo
YDP: Nya Etok

Date: January 31

State: Rivers

Candidates:
APC: Tonye Cole
PDP: Nyesom Wike

ADC: Eniye Braide
ADP Victor Fingesi

Date: January 10

Yoruba Service

State: Kwara

Candidates:

ACCORD: Ayorinde Adedoyin

ANRP: Abdulmumin Yinka Ajia

APC: Abdulrahman Abdulrazak
LABOUR: Issa Aremu

PDP: Razak Atunwa

Date: January 17
State: Lagos
agbajesanwo

Candidates:

APC: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

ADP: Babatunde Gbadamosi
ADC: Muyiwa Fafowora

PDP: Olujimi Agbaje

Date: February 1

State: Oyo

Candidates:
ADC: Olufemi Lanleyin
ADP: Alao Akala

APC: Adebayo Adelabu

PDP: Seyi Makinde

Meanwhile, the gubernatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were absent in the first of the BBC Africa debates, organised by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Yoruba, in Ilorin on Thursday, Jan. 10, according to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The candidates of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Dr Olayinka Abdulmumin-Ajia, Accord Party, Ayorinde Adedoyin, and Labour Party, Mr Issa Aremu, however, participated in the debate that lasted two hours at the main auditorium of the University of Ilorin.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.