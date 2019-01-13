WHY OKOWA WILL WIN AGAIN – Ned Nwoko

– By Patrick Ochei

The Deputy Chairman of the PDP Campaign Council and great Anioma born philanthropist, Prince Ned Nwoko has said that he is supporting Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to return as a Governor a second time, based on the fact that he is a good governor who has performed excellently well and again, that the Anioma extraction of the State should complete her second term governorship arrangement as anchored on equity and fairness.

He made these assertions while hosting Focus Groups, Non Indigene Communities and Support Groups in conjunction with the Directorate of Focus, Non Indigene and Support Groups of the PDP Campaign Organisation to launch “operation return Okowa as Governor in 2019”, at the Mount Ned Nwoko Resort, Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha North LGA of Delta State.

“First, I am on this mission for Okowa’s reelection because I recognise him as a good governor who has performed beyond expectations and over and above his predecessors.

Secondly, we must do this based on equity, justice and fairness; which is a reasonable thing to do after the Central and Southern parts of the State had done their own cycles of eight years each.

I am a good friend of Chief Great Ogboru as well as I am to Senator Ifeanyi Okowa. Before now, I was on the other side with Ogboru against Uduaghan and Okowa; but today, Ogboru and Uduaghan are on one side fighting Okowa and myself. That is politics, but I don’t like this kind of politics.

We must be able to be on the same page, not minding if politics is about PDP or APC. The emphasis must be on the people.

I don’t sing praises of people. However, I have seen in Okowa a man focused and committed to good governance.

So, I consider this gathering a very important foundation for the reelection of Okowa. I am out to support him. My mission is to change the way governance is viewed. It is in the interest of the people, in the sense that we must establish a social contract directly with the people.

That is why I have called the focus groups and all non indigene communities to see how everybody can be factored into governance. That is my idea of politics; so that government will begin to involve the people on the policies and programmes of government.

We truly need a template to put up a body of leaders that can drive this system of governance where there will be a Ministry to cater for every group not partisan in politics. We should be able to drive this new leadership agenda that will give a voice to all Deltans – voices not hitherto represented in politics. And I assure you I will fund it.

I know that if we all agree to support Governor Okowa’s reelection based on these concepts enunciated here; he (Okowa) will do all that we will suggest for him to do. Like I said, he is a good man and has performed excellently well. He deserves a second term”, Ned Nwoko affirmed.

Speaking also, the Senior Political Adviser to the Governor and Head of the Directorate of Focus, Non Indigene and Support Groups, Chief Festus Ochonogor commended Prince Ned Nwoko for his unprecedented support towards the reelection bid of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that by his monumental influence the focus groups had been united to key into the second term agenda of Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

He declared that government is by this unity gathering, ready to integrate every one of the groups for a thorough social contract that will significantly focus on the masses.

While representatives were selected from the organised labour, religious body, civil society, community development unions, non indigene communities and others to speak, they all focused on one direction – the acceptance of the fact that Okowa had done well and the need to support him for reelection.

On a final note, a 7-point communique was drawn and read to the participants. In conclusion, all the focused groups, non indigene communities and support groups thereafter, endorsed Governor Okowa for a second term through a unanimous voice vote.