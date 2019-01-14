Breaking: ADAMU MOHAMMED IS NEW Ag. IGP

President Muhammadu Buhari has Approved the Appointment of Adamu Mohammed as the acting Inspector General of Police.

Adamu hails from Nasarawa state and has Served as the Commissioner Of Police in Enugu State. He is currently the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone Five, in Benin, Edo State.

AIG Abubakar Adamu Mohammed is to take over from outgoing Inspector General Of Police Ibrahim Idris.

Mr. Mohammed was born on November 9, 1961. He enlisted in the police in 1986. He has a Bsc degree in Geography and was at one time a director of peacekeeping operations.

He is currently a directing staff member at the National Institute of policy and Strategic Studies, NIPPS, Kuru, near Jos, Plateau State.

Adamu was AIG in charge of Zone 5 Benin before he was sent to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Plateau State.

He was said to have been transferred out of relevance’ when he was sent on the compulsory course on the suspicion that he had been pencilled down by the presidency, from a shortlist of about seven candidates, to succeed the outgoing IGP Idris.

His elevation would imminently see several deputy inspectors-general purged from service; an exercise that would be reminiscent of how President Buhari sacked DIGs when he named Mr Idris as IGP in June 2016.