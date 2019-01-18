CHIDI CHINEDU MOBILIZES SUPPORT FOR OKOWA’S RE-ELECTION, CALLS ON EWULU PEOPLE TO VOTE PDP IN 2019 POLLS

– By Afokobah Celestine

The Secretary of VOTE OKOWA AGAIN (VOA) and also Secretary of Nsukwa Clan Mandate, Hon. Chidi Chinedu has embarked on door to door campaign for the re-election of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his second term, while calling on his people of Ewulu in Aniocha South LGA to keep faith with Okowa’s administration until 2023.

He disclosed this mission to journalists in Ewulu Ward 9 when members of the Ward 9 Executives and other PDP faithful played host to the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly, Hon. Austine Chikezie when he visited the ward for his campaign.

Chidi noted that the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s achievements within his first term in office speak volumes. He cited some of his developmental strides to include the completion of the Stephen Keshi stadium, the massive storm drainage which is ongoing in Asaba metropolis and upgrading of Asaba International Airport and numerous other road constructions across the three senatorial districts of Delta State.

The award winning former Councillor called on Ewulu sons and daughters to vote massively for Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his second term, noting that Ewulu people would benefit more from his infrastructural development, especially in the area of fixing the Ewulu deplorable road which former administrations neglected.

Chinedu Chidi also affirmed that Ewulu people had equally benefited from the renovation of Umomi Primary School, Ewulu (mixed) Grammar School under the Okowa administration.

He further appealed to the people of his ward to vote for the PDP House of Assembly candidate, Hon. Austine Chikezie, Federal House of Representatives candidate, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, Senatorial candidate for Delta North, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, governorship candidate for Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and the Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Hon. Chidi Chinedu again called on the good people of Ewulu to come out en masse and vote for PDP all the way as the present day change mantra, promised by APC has brought more harm to Nigeria than good.

He called on all and sundry to guide their PVCs jealously and for those who have not collected to use the opportunity given by INEC to visit their wards to collect theirs.

The high point of the visit was the endorsement of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for second term, Hon. Austine Chikezie as the candidate to represent Aniocha South Constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu for House of Reps, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi for Senate and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for President, stressing it should be PDP all of the way.