ANIOCHA NORTH ENDORSE OKOWA FOR SECOND TERM WITH MASSIVE RALLY, AS PDP CAMPAIGN TRAIN BERTHS IN ISSELE-UKU

David Diai

The people of Aniocha North, by the People of Aniocha North Local Government area of Delta State on Tuesday 15 January, 2019, rose with one loud, resounding voice, in an unequivocal and unfettered demonstration of great passion and love Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and the Peoples Democratic Party, when the Delta State PDP Campaign train stormed the area to solicit for votes for the candidates of the party in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Issele-Uku, the administrative headquarters of the Local Government area, was agog with pomp and festive celebration as supporters of the party displayed different forms and sizes of beautiful and colourful billboards, banners and Posters to emphasise their love for the Party’s candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

The day was no doubt a joyous one, especially for the two candidates of the Party from the Local Government area, Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi, who is also the member representing Aniocha North State Constituency in the State House of Assembly and Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, the PDP flag-bearer for Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency.

Hon. Nwaobi arrived the Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School Issele-Uku venue of the event, accompanied by a massive crowd of over 3000 supporters, who had joined him from his campaign office, with singing, dancing and melodious traditional music, all well arranged in an impressively decorated 30ft trailer, loaded with the jubilant supporters.

His entry into the venue with the massive crowd, electrified the arena as the over twenty thousand persons already seated erupted with chants of ‘Ojichukwubulu-uzor’ to welcome him to the event.

The arrival of Rt. Hon Ndudi Elumelu, whose grand entry with his mammoth crowd of PDP supporters into the beautifully arranged arena of the Pilgrim Baptist Grammar school, was a thing to behold, as the seated crowd hailed him with earth-shaking, joyful ovation.

The climax of the grand entries at the colorful event, was the arrival of the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the Standard Flag Bearer of the Party for the Governorship election. The over 20 thousand persons, made up of different political and focal support groups, including members of the organized labour in the Local Government area, went euphoric with great excitement, displaying their love for the Governor who they nick named, “The RoadMaster”.

Governor Okowa, who was received on arrival by the duo of Hon. Nwaobi and Hon. Elumelu, with Members of the Aniocha North Campaign committee headed by Chief Nkem Okwuofu and supported by Chief Jaunty Okwudi and Hon. Chuks Oseme, as coordinator and Secretary respectively, as well as the Chairman of PDP in the Area, Prince Victor Egbune and the Director of Publicity, Delta PDP Campaign Organization, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, were all full of smiles at the resounding reception which the Aniocha North people had given him.

A visibly elated Senator Okowa, did not mince words when he expressed his joy with the mammoth and impressive crowd that had turned out to accord him and the state leadership of the Party, which included the State Chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, a rousing welcome.

Leaders of Aniocha North PDP which included, the former Deputy Governor of the State, Chief B.S.C Elue, Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko, Chief Nkem Okwuofu, Chief Barr. Ada Kachikwu among others, were visibly happy with the success of the event.

Speaking at the mega rally, Governor Okowa who expressed happiness at the impressive turn out of Aniocha North people at the rally, pleaded with the leaders to continue to be united with a view to carrying the people of Aniocha North to work with one mind towards total victory for all the candidates of the Party in the general elections.

The governor, who was accompanied to the campaign rally by his wife, Dame Edith Okowa, his running mate, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro and other top politicians in the state, stated that with unity and cooperation, the PDP will win in all the elections billed for February 16 and March 2, 2019.

“We are going into the elections as a united people, we should cooperate, because, through cooperation, we will get maximum number of votes; let no one be involved in anti-party activity, let us get votes that all of us will be proud of.

“The leaders and the youths should work together, everybody should be recognised; this is the turn of Delta North to complete two terms because, it will not be good that after working for other Senatorial Districts to do two terms respectively, the people of Delta North will fail to support their own for two terms; we have worked, our success stories abound in all parts of Delta, we will do more in our second tenure because, we are experienced and we have peace,” Okowa stated, even as he urged the people to ignore those who have become master st of election.

Urging the people to vote massively for him and all the PDP candidates, Okowa said: “We need to establish that there is equity in Delta State. Tell them that knowledge is important,” pointing out that the truth is that the governor of Delta State cannot be by trial and error.

“Ask Ogboru: Does he really have the capacity to be the governor of Delta State?” Okowa asked rhetorically to which he received a resounding ‘NO’ from the mammoth gathering.

Earlier in his address of welcome on behalf of the People of Aniocha North, the former Deputy Governor of the State, Chief BSC Elue said that the people of Aniocha North have continued to enjoy the life impacting policies and actions of the PDP led government in Delta State under the leadership of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, adding that the visit of the Governor and leaders of the party to Aniocha North had provided an opportunity to appreciate the Governor and the party, hence the large turn out to joyfully receive the Governor, express solidarity with his reelection bid and endorse him for a well deserved second term.

Chief Elue said, “Your Excellency, “You have indeed shown unprecedented love to us by your administration’s approving, commencing and completing numerous projects that have direct bearing on the lives of our people in Aniocha North in particular and Delta State in general”.

Continuing, Chief Elue stated for the records that Aniocha North had dilapidated roads before now which have been constructed and re-constructed by the Okowa administration and they include; the Issele-Uku main entrance road from the Benin/Asaba Express road, the Issele-Uku/Onicha-Ugbo road, the Issele-Uku/IsseleMkpitime/Onicha-Olona road, the Ugbodu/Ukwu-Nzu Road, the Idumuje-Ugboko/Idumuje-Unor road, the Ogbeowelle-Idumu-Inei road, Issele-uku, the Onicha-Ugbo/Ubulu-Uku Road Phase 1, the Obomkpa Road which he noted is still ongoing and the ongoing re-construction of Obior-Igbodo Road with two side drains, amongst others.

Chief Elue also noted that the people of the area have equally acknowledged the massive rehabilitation of some of the general hospitals and primary health care centers in the area, revealing that the health institutions are wearing new looks, even as he affirmed that the people of Aniocha North will continue to be grateful for the provision of these welfare and infrastructural facilities.

“We are also appreciating you for the massive rehabilitation of the Technical college here in Issele-Uku, which has in no small measure improved the vocational training of our children and at the same time thanking you for the infrastructural transformation of some of the public secondary and primary schools in our Local Government area as well as the empowerment of our youth and women through YAGEP, STEP and Micro Credit programme of your administration, even as we are not forgetting the positive impact of 05 Initiative of Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa, our amiable First Lady,” the former deputy governor stated.

He therefore clarified, that as leaders of the area, they have resolved to work together with a view to carrying the people towards ensuring a landslide victory for all the candidates of the PDP, adding that they are committed to ensuring that the Aniocha North is delivered one hundred percent for the PDP in the February and March general elections, stressing that they do not have any option than the returning of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for second tenure.

In his own comments, the Deputy Chairman, Delta PDP Campaign Organization, Prince Ned Nwoko, who arrived the venue with his usually impressive carnivalsque followers who electrified the event with their boisterous fanfare and overflowing happiness, urged Aniocha North people and the entire Anioma nation to ensure that they give Governor Ifeanyi Okowa 100% of their votes in the March 2, 2019 Delta State Governorship elections, stressing that Aniocha North and Anioma people have no option than to deliver their son for a second term and complete the Delta North mandatory two tenures in 2019.

Ned Nwoko said: Ordinarily, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa shouldn’t be campaigning in Delta North because this is home and the Anioma project is our main project. We have work at hand, so I call on every Anioma son and daughter to rise to the occasion. We must go back to the masses and remind every Anioma indigene of the obligation to return Okowa to Government House in March 2019”.

Speaking further, Rt. Hon Nwoko admonished the people thus: “This is a responsibility we must not toy with. So I urge you all of us to mobilize wholesale support. We want a mass turn-out on election day, to support and return Okowa for his well deserved second term. God Bless you,” he told his people.

Highpoint of the highly impressive and successful rally was the acceptance of over 300 decampees from the APC to the PDP by the State Chairman of the Party, Olorogun Barr. Kingsley Esiso into the PDP Fanily and the official Introduction of the Candidates of the Party for the 2019 General Elections; Hon, Emeka Nwaobi for the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu for the Federal House of Representative for Aniocha/Oshimili and Senator Peter Nwaoboshi for the Senate, Delta North Senatorial District.

Additional reports, photos from Chijioke Ugbolue